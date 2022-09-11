Fish Stew with Tomato and Coconut Milk Served on a Bed of Rice

Tomato and coconut fish stew on a bed of white rice -- image credit: author

Most of us love food.

I did not always love cooking my food, but recently I have developed quite a love of cooking.

I always watched cooking shows. My daughter, now 18, was a babbling toddler when I watched cooking shows with her.

I recall watching ‘master chef’ with her; for the life of me, I could not get what the host was saying. Finally, in exasperation, my baby said, “mom, he is saying ‘a la cuisine’.

It was hilarious and I was impressed.

That was the first time I had an inkling that the kid was special. The kid is so smart, not mommy boasting, she is gifted and talented — but I’m digressing.

So, you see my love of cooking crept up on me slowly.

image credit: author

Tomato coconut fish stew anyone?

Prepare and season the fish according to your preference.

On medium heat, place about 4 tablespoons of oil and allow to heat

Sear fish in a hot frying pan, be careful not to burn or overcook, fish will complete cooking in the stew.

Place fish to cool and pat to remove excess oil.

Prepare onion, and garlic, add to heated pan and cook until translucent.

Add chopped or canned tomatoes, season, and allow to cook until thickened.

You may add a teaspoon of sugar to complement the taste as you wish.

Next, add canned coconut milk and allow it to thicken.

Once the stew is thick enough, add fish then lower the fire and allow it to slowly cook. Cook time depends on the size and thickness of the fish.

Garnish and serve on rice or eat as desired.

Bon appetit!

