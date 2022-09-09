After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same

A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state -- Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash

Is turnabout fair play?

Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was quite vocal about her opinion of Governor Abbott and spoke of the manner in which the migrants were sent to her city. She held a press conference and likened Governor Abbott to a man without empathy or a soul. Part of her displeasure was based on the fact that the migrants simply arrived in her city without the courtesy of prior notice.

Governor Abbott, in an effort to relieve the burden on border states, openly voiced his plans to continue sending residents to states where he feels they will be welcomed. And, true to his word, yesterday Wednesday, a third bus load of migrants was sent to Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised they would be given all the necessary assistance they would need to begin the difficult task of starting a new life.

Then, according to WGNTV-Chicago , several dozen of the bussed migrants were ‘dumped’ without any advance warning to the suburbs of Burr Ridge.

“I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this,” Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso told WGN. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?”

Grasso said he only became aware of the migrants’ arrival in his village after residents began alerting village officials. He has since been invited to an online meeting with state officials.

At a Thursday morning event, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker did not specifically address the location of the migrants but criticized Texas officials for treating them like cattle.

Governor Pritzker echoed Mayor Lightfoot’s sentiments…

“What the governor of Texas is doing is disgusting and it needs to stop,” Pritzker said. “It shouldn’t be that the governor of Texas is taking these people and treating them like cattle, treating them like property, putting them on buses and sending them wherever he wants to send them.”

Mayor Lightfoot previously promised that her city is prepared to welcome any migrants Texas sends their way. And it is safe to assume that as long as migrants keep showing up in Texas border towns, Governor Abbott will continue to pass them on to New York, Washington, and Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also vowed to welcome the migrants and provide a full range of services to meet their immediate needs.