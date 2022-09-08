Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisory

Fire hydrant splashing water on a hot day --- Photo by John Angel on Unsplash

Californians are on high heat alert.

For over two weeks now, they have been facing power outages in the face of extreme heat. They are slowly being baked alive. Due to the extreme temperatures, the power grid is giving up the ghost.

Yesterday was the hottest day on record for nearly a century. The warmest day in the last 47,000 days!

Phew!

The state is asking patrons not to use electrical equipment, such as dish washers, washing machines and such especially during key hours from 16:00 hrs. to 22:00 hrs. They are asked to keep their A/C units at about 78 to 80 ° inside their homes.

Talk about being hot!

Texans understand the pain they are feeling. Texas had its share of problems this summer. Some say global warming is a myth, the temperatures, drought, floods, mudslides and earthquakes tell a different story. We have so many craters in the yards and sidewalks, a small child or dog could get lost in there. The lakes in Texas have all but dried up, we have been battling the drought all summer long with high temperatures.

So, Cali, if anyone gets it, it's us southern folk.

The heat is causing wildfires and deaths. The milfire killed 2 persons, A couple trapped in their car burned to death. Several other wildfires are currently blazing with 4,000 firefighters doing their heroic duties.

Dry thunderstorms remain a threat as they can ignite wildfires.

And temperatures are not cooling down just yet as next week temperatures promise to be well above normal once again.