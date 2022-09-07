ShiftMed - A New Way To Staff Healthcare Shortage. A Boon For Workers and For Those Needing Care

A healthcare professional with a stethoscope --- Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

The only constant is change

COVID came and changed the order of things.

Healthcare workers were thrown front and center. Many died and many have left the industry.

Now a new phone app — ShiftMed is proving to be a boon for both caregivers and those requiring care.

A shortage of healthcare staff is a public heal crisis says Katie Boston-Leary, director of nursing programs at the American Nurses Association. She cites that there is a slow steady deterioration of how care is delivered and that many units and procedures are not running at their optimum or are being delayed due to a shortage of appropriate healthcare personnel.

That’s where ShiftMed comes in. The app caters to screened and verified medical professionals, whose work day begins by opening the app and perusing what jobs they are interested in.

Workers are now able to choose what days, facilities, and even what shifts they want to work. This also benefits them in terms of money and flexibility, allowing them to care for their families.

ShiftMed reportedly has over 100,000 employees and is currently in 23 states with plans to grow country-wide. The company also plans to offer employee benefits later this year. A definite plus if they hope to keep their employees' long-term.

This model, I am sure, will be the first of many. It allows those needing care the option of having continuous care if their caregiver needs a day off.

ShiftMed connects home health aides, nurses, and nursing assistants with various facilities as well as private homes.

A win-win for all?

