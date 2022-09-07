What Are Those Mysterious White Cloud-like Mounds Along The Shoreline of Utah

White mounds on the shoreline of the Utah Salt Lakes Image credit — The Associated Press (Pic of the Great Salt Lakes)

Utah's Park rangers are wondering what are those wide cloud-like mounds popping up along the Great Salt Lakes shoreline. Reportedly, the rangers are concerned, especially since no one seems to know exactly what they are and why they keep showing up there.

The baffling phenomenon was first noticed over the last several winters. No one knows how long it has been occurring. Rangers have noticed that the lake’s usually flat southern shoreline has been pocketed by several unusual white mounds seen along its shoreline.

Angelic Anderson, a ranger at the Great Salt Lake State Park, told Gizmodo that she and other rangers grew so concerned by the mounds that they reached out to other state agencies for help.

“We were very concerned, “she said. “One of our rangers contacted the Utah Geological Survey looking for answers.”

UGS geologists responded and collected samples from the mounds. Their tests determined that the piles were a type of salt formation called a mirabilite mound, which is sometimes called Glauber’s salt.

The formations are generally rare and occur when underground water reacts with minerals and then bubbles up to the surface. When the mixture mingles with cold air, it forms white crystals, which then solidify into the chalky, white mounds.

The mounds were first noticed in 2019.

Generally, the section of the lake where they appeared would be covered in water, but the lake’s levels have dropped significantly over the last few years. These mounds have probably been occurring forever but were dissolved in the lake when water levels were high. Now, with the record lows thanks to the drought , the white formations can now be seen and analyzed.

Park rangers remain concerned as the mounds increase in size and numbers each year. This year they observed one mound measuring 3 feet high. Last year one mound measured 35 feet in length.

The emergence of the mounds has spurred local tourist interest thanks to their coverage in the news. Rangers have begun leading tours to the mound sites, and a local university has started collecting samples to study the biology of the structures.