Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?

Alleged murderer and his victim, billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher --- Image credit: Poochtimes.com

As females, will you ever truly be free?

Will you ever really be free to do what you want, need, or desire?

Or shall women always live with some degree of fear?

Are you forever at the mercy of the universe and those stronger than you are? In the world you occupy, an act as simple as going for a jog alone can end your life and leave your family to mourn in your wake.

As the sad murder of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher highlights, it appears whether you are rich or poor, if you are female, you are always subject to violence.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed today, that the body discovered in Memphis on Sept. 5 belongs to Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week while on a jog. A cause and manner of death have not been released.

Mother of two and billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, 34, became a statistic. She was abducted while out jogging on September 2nd. According to the Memphis Police, a security video showed the mom being approached and then forced into a black GMC Terrain .

One day later, news surfaced that a vehicle had been located and its driver detained as a “person of interest”. Later that same day, her family released a statement offering the sum of a $50,000 return for her safe return.

Two days later, on September 5th, they had taken into custody a suspect on charges of kidnapping and evidence tampering. Per the NY Post , today, September 6th, the body was identified as the missing heiress

Such a sad story!

According to the NY Post , her alleged murderer has a history of violence against women.

Officers searching for the mom of two had found the body at 5:07 p.m. Monday — more than 36 hours after Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping.

Per the NY Post:

Abston — who had already served 20 years in prison for a violent kidnapping — had refused to reveal where Fletcher was after being busted Saturday.

If found guilty, he would have to serve his entire sentence, according to a new Tennessee law.

Neighbors described Abston as a “creep” and “pervert” who constantly tried to pay women for sex.

Even one of his uncles , Nathaniel Isaac, 69, said he was “100% sure” his nephew “had something to do with her abduction” — saying that the “whole f — ing family’s wacky.”

This begs the question — Why was this man out and free to roam the streets?

Since he had been a violent offender in the past with a history of similar behavior or abduction and murder, why was he allowed out of prison to be free to continue his endemic of evil?

This man allegedly began his reign of terror at the tender age of 16 years old, why then would the system think this leopard had changed its spots?