Migrants Are Literally Dying To Enter The US: More Migrants Die Crossing The Rio Grande

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

Many migrants risk everything in their quest to enter the borders of the United States. They put the lives of their children and their most precious possession, their lives.

All undertake the journey hoping to make it onto the other side of the Rio Grande, but sometimes the end is not what they envisioned.

They arrive dead.

According to reports, this worrisome trend has officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border on a constant search and recovery mission collecting the bodies of deceased migrants.

The Rio Grande, a dangerous part of the migrant journey, has become especially so with the recent heavy rainfall Texas is experiencing after the most brutal period of drought recorded in 1200 years.

The river, some three feet deep earlier in the week rose to over five feet by Thursday with the spurring water flows with speeds of up to five times what it was earlier. The water also changes direction frequently.

As reported by CBS Dallas :

The CBP, Customs and Border Patrol, said U.S. crews rescued 37 others from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. CBP did not say what country or countries the migrants were from and did not provide any additional information on rescue and search operations.

Among the bodies recovered from the river by Mexican authorities were a man and a pregnant woman, although their nationalities were unknown.

What desperation would lead a pregnant female to undertake such risk?

The Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is fast becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings . Agents stopped migrants nearly 50,000 times in the sector in July, with Rio Grande Valley a distant second at about 35,000. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

One main reason this area has become popular for migrants in recent years is that it is not as strongly controlled by cartels and is perceived to be safer.

“There are places when the water levels are down where you could wade across, but when the river is up it’s extremely dangerous, especially if you’re carrying kids or trying to help someone who is not a strong swimmer,”.

The bodies of more than 200 dead migrants have been discovered from October through July.

This year is on track to break last year’s record for the most deaths on the U.S.-Mexico border since 2014, when the U.N. The International Organization for Migration began keeping records. The organization has tallied more than 4,000 deaths on the border since 2014, based on news reports and other sources, including 728 last year and 412 during the first seven months of this year, often from dehydration or drowning.

June was the fourth deadliest month, with a recorded 138 deaths.

In June, 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer on a back road in San Antonio in the deadliest documented tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.

Not all victims are migrants. In April this year, the body of a Texas guardsman was recovered from the Rio Grande. He had jumped in to try to help a migrant who was struggling in the water.

Migrants continue to risk their very lives to make the crossing into the US. They must hear stories of others losing their lives out there, yet they just keep on coming. It is said they cross that area of the Rio Grande River because they perceive it to be safer.

No matter the route, there seems to always be a fee exacted.

And someone always pays…