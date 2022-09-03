Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper

Group of persons waiting to board a bus --- Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash

Anywhere but here

The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station.

Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.

Texas on the orders of Governor Abbott has been ‘busing’ migrants to New York, Washington, and now Chicago by the thousands.

This trekking began in May and the governor says he is attempting to relieve the burdens on border towns.

These are migrants that have already been processed and are ‘free’ to travel within the United States. They are allowed to have autonomy and are free to leave the bus at any stop along the way.

According to CNN, the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million busing migrants to Washington, DC, and New York who crossed into the state from Mexico, according to figures from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

A state government spreadsheet obtained by CNN through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that, as of August 9, Texas has paid $12,707,720.92 to Wynne Transportation, the charter service that is taking migrants to the two cities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ’s office has said migrants are transported out of state only with their written permission. It is not clear what other options have been offered to the migrants.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Texas is reportedly spending between $1,300 and $1,400 to bus each immigrant out of the state.

The Lone Star State is not the only state sending migrants off to ‘greener pastures’, Arizona, too, has reportedly spent millions transporting migrants out of their state, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s office told CNN.

Since May, 43 buses have departed from Arizona to DC carrying 1,574 migrants who are primarily from Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela. The cost of each bus is approximately $83,000, bringing the total to date to around $3.5 million, according to the governor’s office, which said about two to three buses depart Arizona per week, based on demand.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott said. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all, regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Lightfoot said in response to questions from reporters on Thursday that it is “my prayer” that Abbott “finds some humanity” and doesn’t continue to send buses of migrants to Chicago, but said if he does, “we’re ready.”

Abbott is determined and remains resolute in his decision that Texas will continue to bus migrants until President Biden decides to secure the border.

If we have learned anything about Abbott over the years it is that he is a man of his word!

Whether the migrants stay or leave one thing is certain, the taxpayers are the ones footing the bill!