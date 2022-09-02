Another Suspicious Executive Dead In Russia: Did He 'Fall' From A Hospital Window?

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QOyN_0heRhgo200
Image of a smiling Vladimir Putin and uncomfortable energy executive Ravil MaganovSPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images© Provided by Forbes

According to MSN.com, Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s biggest private oil company, Lukoil, died after falling through the window of a hospital in Moscow.

The death reported by Russian media reported today, Thursday, calls it a death that comes under mysterious circumstances just months after his company emerged as a rare high-profile voice of dissent against the invasion of Ukraine.

He dared to disagree with the Russian invasion of Ukraine!

In the image above Mr. Magnov does not seem to be too comfortable in the presence of “Vlad’. While Vladimir Putin appears to have a smirk or attempted smile on his face, Magnov seems noticeably in some discomfort.

Was his collar too tight?

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Maganov died from his injuries after falling out of the window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow

His death marks the eighth (8) Russian energy executive whose death comes under mysterious circumstances.

State-run news agency TASS reported that Mr. Ravil r Maganov’s death was the result of suicide as he was taking antidepressant drugs while being treated for a heart attack.

Most hospital windows are firmly sealed shut, especially if the resident has a history of mental illness. My Ravil reportedly fell from the 6th floor. Hmm, if he is well enough to walk to a window, what would be his motive for jumping through said window? Not sure if the world will buy that excuse.

Adding to the confusion around the incident, Lukoil issued a statement saying the 67-year-old died after a “serious illness” but made no mention of the purported plunge from the hospital window.

Lukoil is among the few Russian companies to have publicly called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and Maganov is the second executive linked to the company who has died under mysterious circumstances in recent months.

Alexander Subbotin, a former top executive at Lukoil, died in May at the home of a shaman while being treated for a hangover using toad poison.

As stated by MSN, more than 16,000 people have been detained by Russian police for expressing or sharing anti-war sentiments, according to independent Russian human rights organization OVD-Info. An outspoken critic of the war, former billionaire and banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov, has accused the Kremlin of strong-arming tactics forcing him to sell his stake in Russia’s second-largest bank.

Tinkov has expressed fears that the Russian leadership may be plotting to kill him and remains in hiding in an undisclosed location under the protection of bodyguards.

Other billionaires like Oleg Deripaska and Ukraine-born Mikhail Fridman have been less open in their criticism, referring to the war as a tragedy for both sides.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Americans be grateful for freedom of speech and sealed hospital windows, though freedoms are quickly disappearing and actually feeling ‘free’ depends on your particular definition and those who the powers consider deserving of freedom!

