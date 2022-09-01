Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?

The smiling face of 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, basketball in hand --- Image credit: meaww.con News

Yesterday 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was tragically killed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.

According to the reports , the female baggage handler’s hair became tangled in a belt loader. The belt loader is the machine used to transfer pieces of baggage to and from an airplane.

Reports note that Jermani was 'scalped' by the baggage belt, and sadly, her injuries proved to be fatal.

At the time of the unfortunate incident, Jermani Thompson was removing baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight.

As reported by NOLA.com : Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told remembers her daughter as a talented athlete who played both high school and college basketball. She went on to earn her sociology degree from Tyagaloo College.

“She loved basketball,” the mother told the outlet. “She was my baby girl. Everybody loved her.”

She is being mourned by both her home and work family.

Another bright young life was cut short.

Our condolences to all those who loved her.

This incident is heart-breaking, was she the only person working in that area? Did anyone hear her screams?

Where was the cut-off switch?

Was one not close by? If not there need to be cut-off switches closer at hand for emergency cases.

Surely there will be an investigation…

Hopefully, her death will not be in vain, this may be the beginning of new recommendations for appropriate headwear and clothing while working in certain dangerous situations.

Though we may not always agree, Occupational Health and Safety may need to reassess and make updated policies governing working conditions for the safety of all.