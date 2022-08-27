Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digits

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5h5w_0hXcEqzZ00
A baby outfitted in a carrier seat in the back of the car.Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Each year in summer, we get hit with the horrific news.

Another child is dead.

Caregivers and parents unintendedly leave children in hot vehicles for hours, inevitably by the time they remember, the child is found dead.

“In the ’90s, we realized children were being killed by overpowered airbags and children are still safer riding in the back seat. We moved them to the back seat because that’s where they’re the safest. However, now they’re out of sight of the driver,” Rollins explained. “So, they’re in the back seat, they’re rear-facing now until age 3 or even longer, depending on the size of the child. And that car seat looks the same for the driver whether there’s a baby in there or not.”
“This is not like parents didn’t just all of a sudden overnight become neglectful and irresponsible,” she added. “This is an unintended consequence of moving them to the back seat.”

Recently in the news, a case of yet another dead child, this time a 5-year-old boy who died in a hot car outside a South Texas elementary school.

According to reports, on Thursday at about 4 pm, a 911 call was received about an unresponsive child in a car outside the Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the La Joya Independent School District.

The temperature that day rose to approximately 101 degrees in Hidalgo County, combined with the heat index, it felt more like 105 degrees.

The little boy, 5 years old, was a student in the district and also had a relative on staff at the school.

Another tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsbt7_0hXcEqzZ00
A woman driving a carPhoto by kevin laminto on Unsplash

This latest tragedy occurred on the elementary school’s ninth day of the new school year.

This incident marks the 19th child to die from a hot car in the U.S. so far this year, according to the national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

According to Kids and Car Safety, over 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car, and the end result can be injury or even death.

The organization has posted a few tips at kidsandcars.org to assist parents and caregivers in keeping their children safe, they ask that you:

  1. Look before you lock your car, keep a reminder such as a toy or a diaper bag in the front seat with you.
  2. Place an essential item such as your shoes or handbag in the back seat with the child.
  3. Teach kids to honk the horn, that only works if the child is old enough.
  4. Enlist the help of others, and have someone call and remind you as soon as your kids do not show up as scheduled.
  5. Talk to your kids, if they are old enough, and remind them not to allow adults to leave them alone in a car.
  6. Place notes around your home, like your refrigerator for instance.
  7. Use an alarm system to remind you.

I have to say I really do not understand, I raised three kids of my own and I never once 'forgot' them in the car, so I cannot personally relate to any of this.

As I cannot imagine the depth of pain and grief that descends upon a family unit. A life snuffed out so pointlessly.

There is much support for the bereaved and new concepts are continuously being introduced and tested.

A new idea, called “Cabin Awareness,” from Toyota would use radar technology, powered in part by a car’s battery, to notify drivers who have left a Toyota vehicle that a child or a pet remained inside the car.

Toyota’s “Cabin Awareness” could link up to a driver’s cell phone, a smart device — such as smart lights, a smart speaker, or smart TV — inside their home, or possibly other Toyota vehicles in an environment such as a parking lot and ultimately, contact emergency services when other alerts go unanswered.

Other solutions are being tested, for example, some stores use their PA systems to remind parents and caregivers to check their cars. More such solutions will surely follow, in the meantime, when in doubt, retrace your steps to your car and have a look.

If you see a child that appears to be alone in a car, alert someone.

Let’s all be safe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Content Creator, Nurse, Mom. I write articles on health, and conscious lifestyle choices to help you live your best life yet!

Little Elm, TX
71 followers

More from justpene50

Chicago, IL

Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper

Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.

Read full story
60 comments

Another Suspicious Executive Dead In Russia: Did He 'Fall' From A Hospital Window?

Image of a smiling Vladimir Putin and uncomfortable energy executive Ravil MaganovSPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images© Provided by Forbes. According to MSN.com, Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s biggest private oil company, Lukoil, died after falling through the window of a hospital in Moscow.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?

The smiling face of 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, basketball in hand ---Image credit: meaww.con News. Yesterday 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was tragically killed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.

Read full story
26 comments
Plano, TX

Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Care

Former teacher Victor Hugo Moreno, 28 years old, is a former teacher of Irving and more recently the Plano ISD. He has been reportedly arrested for allegedly abusing a child at his school. Law enforcement expects more victims will come forward.

Read full story
7 comments

Are Parents Asking Too Much Of Their Kids: Should Kids Become Caregivers For Other Family Members

An older child about 11 years old, carrying a younger child on her back--Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash. My mother shared with me a few times over the years that she was the caregiver to her younger siblings.

Read full story

Did Comedian Chris Rock Push His Foot Too Far Down His Throat This Time?

Comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars© Provided by TheWrap. Comic relief Chris Rock may have done himself in this time. Did he stick his foot too far down his throat? Will he continue to be the recipient of the sympathies he received after the resounding public slap he received at the hand of actor, Will Smith?

Read full story
Maverick County, TX

Texas Being Buried Under The Sheer Number of Immigrant Deaths, as They Continue To Seek A Better Life in The US

In the back of the county cemetery in Maverick County lies 16 fresh graves. There lie the remains of many unidentified migrants. Laid to rest with no family or friends in attendance, one hopes a last prayer was said for their departed souls.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday

A young girl with a hero sign on her backPhoto by Jessica Podraza on UnsplashThe bus driver and monitor did not know each other before Monday. The bus driver, Simone Edmond, had been working with the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) for over twenty years. The bus monitor, Takendria Valentine for the past two years. They only began working together two weeks ago.

Read full story
Putnam County, FL

61-Year-Old Female Postal Worker Mauled to Death By 5 Bull Dogs

One brown and white and black and white dog snarling at each other.Photo by David Taffet on Unsplash. I was bitten by a dog as a child. So, I was mortified when I learned of the horrific way the postal worker lost her life.

Read full story
20 comments

Ginger, A Natural Option for Nausea and Vomiting

A red cup with dark liquid garnished with gingerPhoto by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash. When I was a child, Christmas was one of my best holidays. There was of course lots of cleaning and preparation to be done before the big day.

Read full story

How One Son Grew His Hair For Over Two Years To Make A Wig For His Mom Suffering From Cancer

Image credit: Fox News — what a lovely picture. If this mom of six feels like the luckiest girl in the world. She is certainly among the most blessed. When she lost her hair due to radiation treatments for a benign pituitary tumor, her son began growing out his hair to make a wig for her. He began growing his hair in 2020. The labor of love took over two years to complete.

Read full story

You Need a Cage Before You Get a Bird: Otherwise, where will you keep the bird

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail — Benjamin Franklin. A few weeks ago, my mother and I were on the phone with a friend from Guyana. During the course of the conversation, he told this little story. I found the message endearing, so I am sharing it with you.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas County, TX

Rains in Texas: First The Drought, Then Came The Flood

According to the new outlets, more than seven inches of rain fell on some areas of Dallas Forth Worth within the past 24 hours. I happily went to sleep with the sounds of rain pelting the rooftops.

Read full story

 Chambers of The Heart --- Chapter #1

Bounty always receives part of its value from the manner in which it is bestowed. — Samuel Johnson. I was tutored in life by she who I consider to be the greatest woman who graced my life.

Read full story

How Actress Anne Heche's Recent Death Can be a Lesson to Those of Us Left Behind

Per CBS news actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive. This news coming on the heels of the recent loss of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John feels like a double blow. Though I am not a starry-eyed celebrity watcher, these are the stars I grew up watching and it makes me take stock of this journey we call life.

Read full story
2 comments

Gratitude--Thankful For A Life Rich In Blessings

I am a simple girl from a simple world. During childhood, we ran around barefoot. Climbed trees, fished, and played around in the summers. We addressed all adults respectfully, loved each other, fought sometimes, but always made up.

Read full story

Does life in prison without the possibility of parole equal to a life stolen? Justice for Ahmad Arbery?

On my way home yesterday, I heard the news that the killers of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. I feel the judge made a good and just call.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy