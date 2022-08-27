Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digits

A baby outfitted in a carrier seat in the back of the car. Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Each year in summer, we get hit with the horrific news.

Another child is dead.

Caregivers and parents unintendedly leave children in hot vehicles for hours, inevitably by the time they remember, the child is found dead.

“In the ’90s, we realized children were being killed by overpowered airbags and children are still safer riding in the back seat . We moved them to the back seat because that’s where they’re the safest. However, now they’re out of sight of the driver,” Rollins explained. “So, they’re in the back seat, they’re rear-facing now until age 3 or even longer, depending on the size of the child. And that car seat looks the same for the driver whether there’s a baby in there or not.”

“This is not like parents didn’t just all of a sudden overnight become neglectful and irresponsible,” she added. “This is an unintended consequence of moving them to the back seat.”

Recently in the news, a case of yet another dead child, this time a 5-year-old boy who died in a hot car outside a South Texas elementary school.

According to reports, on Thursday at about 4 pm, a 911 call was received about an unresponsive child in a car outside the Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the La Joya Independent School District.

The temperature that day rose to approximately 101 degrees in Hidalgo County, combined with the heat index, it felt more like 105 degrees.

The little boy, 5 years old, was a student in the district and also had a relative on staff at the school.

Another tragedy.

A woman driving a car Photo by kevin laminto on Unsplash

This latest tragedy occurred on the elementary school’s ninth day of the new school year.

This incident marks the 19th child to die from a hot car in the U.S. so far this year, according to the national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org .

According to Kids and Car Safety, over 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car, and the end result can be injury or even death.

The organization has posted a few tips at kidsandcars.org to assist parents and caregivers in keeping their children safe, they ask that you:

Look before you lock your car, keep a reminder such as a toy or a diaper bag in the front seat with you. Place an essential item such as your shoes or handbag in the back seat with the child. Teach kids to honk the horn, that only works if the child is old enough. Enlist the help of others, and have someone call and remind you as soon as your kids do not show up as scheduled. Talk to your kids, if they are old enough, and remind them not to allow adults to leave them alone in a car. Place notes around your home, like your refrigerator for instance. Use an alarm system to remind you.

I have to say I really do not understand, I raised three kids of my own and I never once 'forgot' them in the car, so I cannot personally relate to any of this.

As I cannot imagine the depth of pain and grief that descends upon a family unit. A life snuffed out so pointlessly.

There is much support for the bereaved and new concepts are continuously being introduced and tested.

A new idea, called “Cabin Awareness,” from Toyota would use radar technology, powered in part by a car’s battery, to notify drivers who have left a Toyota vehicle that a child or a pet remained inside the car.

Toyota’s “Cabin Awareness” could link up to a driver’s cell phone, a smart device — such as smart lights, a smart speaker, or smart TV — inside their home, or possibly other Toyota vehicles in an environment such as a parking lot and ultimately, contact emergency services when other alerts go unanswered.

Other solutions are being tested, for example, some stores use their PA systems to remind parents and caregivers to check their cars. More such solutions will surely follow, in the meantime, when in doubt, retrace your steps to your car and have a look.

If you see a child that appears to be alone in a car, alert someone.

Let’s all be safe.