Texas Being Buried Under The Sheer Number of Immigrant Deaths, as They Continue To Seek A Better Life in The US

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

At the risk of life and limb

In the back of the county cemetery in Maverick County lies 16 fresh graves.

There lie the remains of many unidentified migrants.

Laid to rest with no family or friends in attendance, one hopes a last prayer was said for their departed souls.

Authorities say this is the deadliest year on record for migrants crossing the US southern border. Their latest body is that of a 22-year-old Mexican worker. As far as they know he had been walking with his brother for three days. Walking continuously for three days without any food. On his body, are signs that paramedics attempted to save his life.

In the Cemetery at Maverick County, the funeral homes are at capacity. Unable to take any additional bodies, they are forced to bury the dead at the back of the cemetery. Their graves are marked simply as “Jane or John Doe”. A simple cross made of PVC marks the spot of their final resting place.

There is also a “Baby Jane Doe”.

Per authorities, the migrants primarily perish from hypothermia and drowning. The coroner’s office currently has 260 deceased migrants in their custody pending identification.

They may never be identified, their loved ones may never know what happened to them, simply that they ‘vanished’.

And though migrants are perishing in record numbers, they just keep on coming. On Monday, the body of a three-year-old was pulled from the clutches of the Rio Grande. Tuesday, another body. Law enforcement says this is an everyday problem. Each day more dead bodies are discovered on the tracks or pulled from the river.

At the side of the river, two Cuban women with a young child of about 8 years old. They got emotional when asked about the risks of bringing children along when so many do not make the crossing alive. The mother cries, saying it was a tough decision for her future.

So sad.

Most of us will never understand what drives others to put their most valuable possession on the line. Their lives and the lives of their kids, and for that we should count ourselves as blessed.

One thing seems certain, migrants continue to attempt to capture the elusive American dream and that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

At least the 22-year-old migrant did not die alone. His brother remained at his side. His family can have closure and he, at least will not be left in “no man’s land”.

