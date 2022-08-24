61-Year-Old Female Postal Worker Mauled to Death By 5 Bull Dogs

One brown and white and black and white dog snarling at each other. Photo by David Taffet on Unsplash

I was bitten by a dog as a child.

So, I was mortified when I learned of the horrific way the postal worker lost her life.

Five dogs fatally wounded a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Putnam County Florida after her truck broke down along the side of the road.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61 years old, died at a hospital on Monday night according to Sheriff Joseph Wells.

Sheriff deputies were called to the scene and there found the woman lying on the ground in Interlachen Lake Estates. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby home.

But neighbors report that the dogs are usually unruly and not well-managed. They went on to elaborate that the dogs, five bulldog mixes can often be seen laying in the common areas. They further stated that the dogs are like a pack of hyenas, constantly tearing at each other and laying in the road more so than in their yard.

Neighbors said they had informed the owner numerous times in the past that the dogs were a nuisance, but reported that no improvements had been made to keep the dogs secure. More assertive action on the part of the owners could have saved this poor woman’s life.

Police confirmed that there had been previous responses including law enforcement and animal control to the address of the owners within the past three years, though they could not confirm if the calls involved the same dogs.

Final thoughts

This is such a sad thing to happen. This woman was just doing her job. Per reports the owner was negligent in the ways they cared for their animals, allowing them to be loose and thus able to attack that poor woman.

Authorities state the owner is cooperating but may end up facing charges.

It is a sad story; the postal worker is dead and the dogs will have to be put down.

Condolences to her family.