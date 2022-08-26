How One Son Grew His Hair For Over Two Years To Make A Wig For His Mom Suffering From Cancer

Image credit: Fox News — what a lovely picture

When Kids reward their parents

If this mom of six feels like the luckiest girl in the world.

She is.

She is certainly among the most blessed.

When she lost her hair due to radiation treatments for a benign pituitary tumor, her son began growing out his hair to make a wig for her. He began growing his hair in 2020. The labor of love took over two years to complete.

Finally, it reached the desired 12 inches in March of 2022. He had it cut and sent off to be hand sewn to make a wig to replace the hair she lost. Family photos showed they had similar hair colors and now mom is ecstatic and reports that she looks like herself again.

Imagine how touched his mom must be when she received this gift.

Happy days

To have such a son is every parent’s dream. I am sure they will forever share a super special bond. I imagine that wig feels all the better, because it is human hair, and best of all. It belonged to her son and a piece of her heart.

This young man being so thoughtful to his mother would hopefully be a wonderful husband and father someday.

I cannot think of a more selfless thing to do.

I bet his mom does too.

Could There Ever Be A Sweeter Son or A Better Gift?

