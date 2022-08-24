You Need a Cage Before You Get a Bird: Otherwise, where will you keep the bird

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail — Benjamin Franklin

A few weeks ago, my mother and I were on the phone with a friend from Guyana. During the course of the conversation, he told this little story. I found the message endearing, so I am sharing it with you.

On catching a bird before you acquire the cage

A young man asked his uncle to help him to buy a motorcycle.

His uncle, being older and wiser, offered to help him purchase some materials to build his house. Before helping the nephew financially, he schooled him on the reasons why it was more prudent to have a home before buying a motorcycle. Even though a house is subject to destruction, it was a more stable asset as opposed to a motorcycle.

The cycle has a long history of ending in accidents that can leave the rider disabled or dead and a bike destroyed is the equivalent of strewing your cash on the street on a windy day.

The nephew did not pay close attention, yet he agreed and happily collected his uncle’s hard-earned monies with the promise to use it wisely.

Failure to prepare

Some time passed and one day he visited his uncle. He came with a beautiful young woman on the back of his motorbike.

The nephew introduced his new wife.

The uncle was pleased to see his nephew appeared to be prospering and happily inquired as to the state of his nephew’s house. Did he purchase the home as they agreed?

“No uncle”, replied the nephew, “I used the money to purchase this motorbike instead.”

“Why?” the uncle asked.

“Uncle”, the nephew said, “I felt I could use the motorbike to get around and eventually earn money to build the house.” “But I have encountered some setbacks and again I seek your help.

“Uncle, I ask, can you spare a room for me and my wife to stay in until I can afford a place to rent?’

Uncle could not accommodate him any further as he had his own wife and children to provide for.

The uncle thought about the best way to make his nephew understand the lesson he had tried to teach him before.

Finally, uncle had his answer.

“My nephew”, he said, “You need to build a cage before you can catch a bird”. Otherwise, where will you keep the bird?

Understanding and regret dawned in the eyes of the young man.

The takeaway

A vehicle can take you from points A to B, but when it rains or snows, can you find shelter there?

First, you need a place to lay your head, because a motorbike is not a house.

Uncle reminded his nephew he had already helped him out financially as agreed. He should have built the home because now he could not assist him any further.

The lesson…

Remember to have your cage ready, before you attempt to catch your bird.

Is your cage ready?

