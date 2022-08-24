You Need a Cage Before You Get a Bird: Otherwise, where will you keep the bird

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL1yN_0hSljItG00
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail — Benjamin Franklin

A few weeks ago, my mother and I were on the phone with a friend from Guyana. During the course of the conversation, he told this little story. I found the message endearing, so I am sharing it with you.

On catching a bird before you acquire the cage

A young man asked his uncle to help him to buy a motorcycle.

His uncle, being older and wiser, offered to help him purchase some materials to build his house. Before helping the nephew financially, he schooled him on the reasons why it was more prudent to have a home before buying a motorcycle. Even though a house is subject to destruction, it was a more stable asset as opposed to a motorcycle.

The cycle has a long history of ending in accidents that can leave the rider disabled or dead and a bike destroyed is the equivalent of strewing your cash on the street on a windy day.

The nephew did not pay close attention, yet he agreed and happily collected his uncle’s hard-earned monies with the promise to use it wisely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMBZR_0hSljItG00
Photo by Yury Kirillov on Unsplash

Failure to prepare

Some time passed and one day he visited his uncle. He came with a beautiful young woman on the back of his motorbike.

The nephew introduced his new wife.

The uncle was pleased to see his nephew appeared to be prospering and happily inquired as to the state of his nephew’s house. Did he purchase the home as they agreed?

“No uncle”, replied the nephew, “I used the money to purchase this motorbike instead.”

“Why?” the uncle asked.

“Uncle”, the nephew said, “I felt I could use the motorbike to get around and eventually earn money to build the house.” “But I have encountered some setbacks and again I seek your help.

“Uncle, I ask, can you spare a room for me and my wife to stay in until I can afford a place to rent?’

Uncle could not accommodate him any further as he had his own wife and children to provide for.

The uncle thought about the best way to make his nephew understand the lesson he had tried to teach him before.

Finally, uncle had his answer.

“My nephew”, he said, “You need to build a cage before you can catch a bird”. Otherwise, where will you keep the bird?

Understanding and regret dawned in the eyes of the young man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAFFy_0hSljItG00
Photo by Samantha Fortney on Unsplash

The takeaway

A vehicle can take you from points A to B, but when it rains or snows, can you find shelter there?

First, you need a place to lay your head, because a motorbike is not a house.

Uncle reminded his nephew he had already helped him out financially as agreed. He should have built the home because now he could not assist him any further.

The lesson…

Remember to have your cage ready, before you attempt to catch your bird.

Is your cage ready?

******************************************************************************************************************

This story was initially published on my blog https://medium.com/@justpene50

Pene Hodge is a mom, a nurse, and a writer. She writes because she must. She loves people and is committed to sharing and gleaning knowledge for the betterment of all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Content Creator, Nurse, Mom. I write articles on health, and conscious lifestyle choices to help you live your best life yet!

Little Elm, TX
32 followers

More from justpene50

Texas State

Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digits

A baby outfitted in a carrier seat in the back of the car.Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash. Each year in summer, we get hit with the horrific news. Caregivers and parents unintendedly leave children in hot vehicles for hours, inevitably by the time they remember, the child is found dead.

Read full story
Maverick County, TX

Texas Being Buried Under The Sheer Number of Immigrant Deaths, as They Continue To Seek A Better Life in The US

In the back of the county cemetery in Maverick County lies 16 fresh graves. There lie the remains of many unidentified migrants. Laid to rest with no family or friends in attendance, one hopes a last prayer was said for their departed souls.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday

A young girl with a hero sign on her backPhoto by Jessica Podraza on UnsplashThe bus driver and monitor did not know each other before Monday. The bus driver, Simone Edmond, had been working with the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) for over twenty years. The bus monitor, Takendria Valentine for the past two years. They only began working together two weeks ago.

Read full story
Putnam County, FL

61-Year-Old Female Postal Worker Mauled to Death By 5 Bull Dogs

One brown and white and black and white dog snarling at each other.Photo by David Taffet on Unsplash. I was bitten by a dog as a child. So, I was mortified when I learned of the horrific way the postal worker lost her life.

Read full story
19 comments

Ginger, A Natural Option for Nausea and Vomiting

A red cup with dark liquid garnished with gingerPhoto by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash. When I was a child, Christmas was one of my best holidays. There was of course lots of cleaning and preparation to be done before the big day.

Read full story

How One Son Grew His Hair For Over Two Years To Make A Wig For His Mom Suffering From Cancer

Image credit: Fox News — what a lovely picture. If this mom of six feels like the luckiest girl in the world. She is certainly among the most blessed. When she lost her hair due to radiation treatments for a benign pituitary tumor, her son began growing out his hair to make a wig for her. He began growing his hair in 2020. The labor of love took over two years to complete.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Rains in Texas: First The Drought, Then Came The Flood

According to the new outlets, more than seven inches of rain fell on some areas of Dallas Forth Worth within the past 24 hours. I happily went to sleep with the sounds of rain pelting the rooftops.

Read full story

 Chambers of The Heart --- Chapter #1

Bounty always receives part of its value from the manner in which it is bestowed. — Samuel Johnson. I was tutored in life by she who I consider to be the greatest woman who graced my life.

Read full story

How Actress Anne Heche's Recent Death Can be a Lesson to Those of Us Left Behind

Per CBS news actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive. This news coming on the heels of the recent loss of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John feels like a double blow. Though I am not a starry-eyed celebrity watcher, these are the stars I grew up watching and it makes me take stock of this journey we call life.

Read full story
2 comments

Gratitude--Thankful For A Life Rich In Blessings

I am a simple girl from a simple world. During childhood, we ran around barefoot. Climbed trees, fished, and played around in the summers. We addressed all adults respectfully, loved each other, fought sometimes, but always made up.

Read full story

Does life in prison without the possibility of parole equal to a life stolen? Justice for Ahmad Arbery?

On my way home yesterday, I heard the news that the killers of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. I feel the judge made a good and just call.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy