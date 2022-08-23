How Actress Anne Heche's Recent Death Can be a Lesson to Those of Us Left Behind

Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

When Life suddenly ends

Per CBS news actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive.

This news coming on the heels of the recent loss of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John feels like a double blow.

Though I am not a starry-eyed celebrity watcher, these are the stars I grew up watching and it makes me take stock of this journey we call life.

We have all heard of the fiery car crash that left actress Anne Heche dead in the very recent past. Thankfully the homeowner and her dogs made it out alive.

It was a sad report to hear.

My condolences to her family.

Photo by Kermen Tutkunova on Unsplash

Tomorrow was never promised to us

We leave our homes to go about our everyday lives, we cavalierly say ‘bye’ with the complete confidence and expectation of returning home to our loved ones.

But we never know, do we? Most of us get no warning of a ‘dead end’ up ahead. We never recognize the road has ended only once we get there.

Tomorrow has never been promised to us.

It must be something encoded into our DNA that allows us to mostly live with our heads in the clouds, as a manner of speaking. We act as if we will live forever.

I’m sure actress Anne Heche left to go about her life with clear expectations of returning home to her children.

I know I keep my head lifted towards the heavens.

In recent years, so much has happened, and so many people are no more as a result of natural disasters. COVID, mudslides, floods, war, drought. There are so many variables that make our lives uncertain.

Photo by Alfonso Scarpa on Unsplash

Lest we forget

Like you, I also live life with the expectation of forever.

Even as I watch the tracks left on my face from life, I continue to hope and pray that I will live on. Unfortunately, that is a vain hope as you and I hear the constant list of those who have left the planet.

From the very young to the very old, no one is exempt. I love it when life shakes me and I wake up and remember to be grateful. There have been many times when my life has been in peril.

Today I am grateful for so much. I have been home with my children going on my fourth month and I am not pulling my hair out nor scratching in the dirt to live — that evokes gratitude.

Let us live our lives mindfully.

I don’t remind you to focus on the morbid, but as a soft reminder to live your life in peace and love.

Remember to appreciate those with whom you share your hearts, homes, and world. Tell them how much you love and appreciate them today.

Tomorrow is not promised, live your life today!

Live your life mindfully.

Choose to be kind.

