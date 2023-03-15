Former FoCo staff member appointed to state government position

The Georgia State Capital Photo by Capitol Beat News Service

(Forsyth County, GA) A former Forsyth County employee has been appointed to a position in the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD).

Brandon Kenney, the county’s former assistant county manager and chief information officer, has been appointed as the DBHDD’s new assistant commissioner for operations. This position operates strategy and performance for the departments, as well as oversees budget and finance, information technology, internal audits and risk management.

DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner, the former county manager, appointed Kenney.

"I know from experience Brandon is a strategic thinker that will help our agency continue to grow and improve,” said Tanner. "Brandon’s depth of public and private sector experience and skills will definitely strengthen DBHDD, enabling us to accelerate our impact in a rapidly changing healthcare environment."

Kenney worked with the county for seven years, during which he was responsible for several county departments including technology, parks and recreation, planning and development, economic development, code enforcement, animal services, public transportation, and senior services.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Operations and Systems Management from the University of South Alabama and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a concentration in the Management of Technology.

He went on to work for Saab North America and was the chief information officer for Herschend Family Entertainment, which is one of the largest privately-owned theme park companies in the country. Kenney also was a finalist twice for the Georgia Chief Information Officer of the Year Award.

Kenney resides in Forsyth County with his wife, Cristina, and their two children.