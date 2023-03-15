FoCo Fire Department staff honored at recognition ceremony

Forsyth County Fire Department staff at the department’s annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, March 11 Photo by Forsyth County Fire Department

(Forsyth County, GA) Several Forsyth County Fire Department staff were honored during the department’s annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, March 11 at Local Church Forsyth.

Several staff members were awarded a Life Saved Award, recognizing staff who administered life-saving treatment to patients. Technical Services Division Chief and Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said the award is only earned in specific circumstances.

“We’re very very particular, it’s not something that’s handed out easily,” Shivers said. “There are numerous criteria that have to be met that a committee reviews exhaustively before they approve the Life Saved Award. It’s a big deal, so if you’ve earned one of these … you've done something additional and above and beyond to get this award and you truly have saved a life.”

The following earned the Life Saved Award:

Lieutenant Matthew Harris

Fire Apparatus Operator Anthony Harris

Firefighter Greg Sinnott

Battalion Chief Paige Colwell

Lieutenant Shawn Corrigan

Fire Apparatus Operator Stanley Moore

Firefighter Derek Johnson

Lieutenant Jeremy Hamilton

Fire Apparatus Operator Bobby Hughes

Firefighter Jared McCall

Lieutenant Lucas Henderson

Fire Apparatus Operator Josh Griffeth

Fire Apparatus Operator Dustin Jurceka

Lieutenant Howie Barrett

Firefighter Stephen Sears

Firefighter Zach Moon

The criteria to earn a Unit Citation Award falls just under the standards for a Life Saved Award.

“A crew may receive a Unit Citation Award for doing great work and taking high risks working together to attempt a great outcome and maybe the person just isn’t able to survive,” Shivers said. “In that case, they don’t get a Life Saved Award, but maybe their actions were of such high caliber that it needed to be recognized and they might receive a Unit Citation Award.”

Battalion Chief Justin Suggs

Battalion Chief Zach Buice

Lieutenant Brian Christie

Lieutenant Anthony DiMercurio

Lieutenant Ryan Bramblett

Fire Apparatus Operator Stephen Tabaka

Fire Apparatus Operator Dan Clausen

Firefighter Mike Ostrowski

Firefighter Greg Sinnott

Firefighter Josh Parker

Firefighter Bobby Still

Fierfighter Mike Sierra

Firefighter Russell Transue

Firefighter Patrick Francis

Firefighter Will Mathews

Battalion Chief William Raines

Lieutenant Chris Black

Lieutenant Ryan Bramblett

Fire Apparatus Operator John Browne

Fire Apparatus Operator Jeff Weaver

Firefighter Hal Fischer

Firefighter Mike Ostrowski

Battalion Chief Paige Colwell

Lieutenant Chris Estrada

Fire Apparatus Operator Nick Kitchen

Firefighter Nick Turner

The whole department was also recognized for earning the Don Hendricks Award at the Forsyth County Schools’ Teacher of the Year ceremony on March 9. The award honors partners of the Forsyth County School System.

After the awards ceremony, 25 staff members were formally promoted to new positions, including battalion chief, captain, lieutenant, fire apparatus operator, senior fire inspector and senior fire prevention training officer.

The promoted members included:

Battalion Chief Randall Todd Sliger

Captain Jeremiah Anderson

Captain Shane Lively

Lieutenant Drew Allingham

Lieutenant Howie Barrett

Lieutenant Johnny Capps

Lieutenant Michael Cody

Lieutenant Clark Coleman

Lieutenant Anthony DiMercurio

Lieutenant Matthew Johnson

Lieutenant Justin Rogers

Lieutenant Miguel Salazar

Lieutenant Marlin Thompson

Fire Apparatus Operator Jonathan Arendt

Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Clark

Fire Apparatus Operator Dan Clausen

Fire Apparatus Operator Alex Goebel

Fire Apparatus Operator Donald Holtfreter

Fire Apparatus Operator Kyle Horton

Fire Apparatus Operator Bobby Hughes

Fire Apparatus Operator Dustin Jurceka

Fire Apparatus Operator Nick Kitchen

Fire Apparatus Operator Tony Monk Senior

Senior Fire Inspector Chantz Adams

Senior Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long

“It is always a special honor to recognize our personnel who have reached levels of achievement in their career,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “I am proud to work beside all of the men and women that serve in the Forsyth County Fire Department; their service and dedication have my highest appreciation.”