FoCo Fire Department staff honored at recognition ceremony

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0mgo_0lJneEbO00
Forsyth County Fire Department staff at the department’s annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, March 11Photo byForsyth County Fire Department

(Forsyth County, GA) Several Forsyth County Fire Department staff were honored during the department’s annual recognition ceremony on Saturday, March 11 at Local Church Forsyth.

Several staff members were awarded a Life Saved Award, recognizing staff who administered life-saving treatment to patients. Technical Services Division Chief and Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said the award is only earned in specific circumstances.

“We’re very very particular, it’s not something that’s handed out easily,” Shivers said. “There are numerous criteria that have to be met that a committee reviews exhaustively before they approve the Life Saved Award. It’s a big deal, so if you’ve earned one of these … you've done something additional and above and beyond to get this award and you truly have saved a life.”

The following earned the Life Saved Award:

  • Lieutenant Matthew Harris
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Anthony Harris
  • Firefighter Greg Sinnott
  • Battalion Chief Paige Colwell
  • Lieutenant Shawn Corrigan
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Stanley Moore
  • Firefighter Derek Johnson
  • Lieutenant Jeremy Hamilton
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Bobby Hughes
  • Firefighter Jared McCall
  • Lieutenant Lucas Henderson
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Josh Griffeth
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Dustin Jurceka
  • Lieutenant Howie Barrett
  • Firefighter Stephen Sears
  • Firefighter Zach Moon

The criteria to earn a Unit Citation Award falls just under the standards for a Life Saved Award.

“A crew may receive a Unit Citation Award for doing great work and taking high risks working together to attempt a great outcome and maybe the person just isn’t able to survive,” Shivers said. “In that case, they don’t get a Life Saved Award, but maybe their actions were of such high caliber that it needed to be recognized and they might receive a Unit Citation Award.”

  • Battalion Chief Justin Suggs
  • Battalion Chief Zach Buice
  • Lieutenant Brian Christie
  • Lieutenant Anthony DiMercurio
  • Lieutenant Ryan Bramblett
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Stephen Tabaka
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Dan Clausen
  • Firefighter Mike Ostrowski
  • Firefighter Greg Sinnott
  • Firefighter Josh Parker
  • Firefighter Bobby Still
  • Fierfighter Mike Sierra
  • Firefighter Russell Transue
  • Firefighter Patrick Francis
  • Firefighter Will Mathews
  • Battalion Chief William Raines
  • Lieutenant Chris Black
  • Lieutenant Ryan Bramblett
  • Fire Apparatus Operator John Browne
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Jeff Weaver
  • Firefighter Hal Fischer
  • Firefighter Mike Ostrowski
  • Battalion Chief Paige Colwell
  • Lieutenant Chris Estrada
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Nick Kitchen
  • Firefighter Nick Turner

The whole department was also recognized for earning the Don Hendricks Award at the Forsyth County Schools’ Teacher of the Year ceremony on March 9. The award honors partners of the Forsyth County School System.

After the awards ceremony, 25 staff members were formally promoted to new positions, including battalion chief, captain, lieutenant, fire apparatus operator, senior fire inspector and senior fire prevention training officer.

The promoted members included:

  • Battalion Chief Randall Todd Sliger
  • Captain Jeremiah Anderson
  • Captain Shane Lively
  • Lieutenant Drew Allingham
  • Lieutenant Howie Barrett
  • Lieutenant Johnny Capps
  • Lieutenant Michael Cody
  • Lieutenant Clark Coleman
  • Lieutenant Anthony DiMercurio
  • Lieutenant Matthew Johnson
  • Lieutenant Justin Rogers
  • Lieutenant Miguel Salazar
  • Lieutenant Marlin Thompson
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Jonathan Arendt
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Clark
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Dan Clausen
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Alex Goebel
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Donald Holtfreter
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Kyle Horton
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Bobby Hughes
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Dustin Jurceka
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Nick Kitchen
  • Fire Apparatus Operator Tony Monk Senior
  • Senior Fire Inspector Chantz Adams
  • Senior Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long

“It is always a special honor to recognize our personnel who have reached levels of achievement in their career,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “I am proud to work beside all of the men and women that serve in the Forsyth County Fire Department; their service and dedication have my highest appreciation.”

