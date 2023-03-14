FoCo commissioners considering new permit to allow residents to sell baked goods from their kitchens

Forsyth County residents might soon be able to sell baked goods made in their own kitchens to the public Photo by roam in color on Unsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents might soon be able to sell baked goods made in their own kitchens to the public.

The Board of Commissioners (BOC) recently voted to take the first steps to create a Cottage Food Administrative Permit for local entrepreneurs during their work session meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills said the need for a permit process came to her attention when a pastor contacted her saying he had approached the county about applying for a permit in order for him and his wife to bake cookies in their kitchen, sell them on their front porch and potentially host cooking classes in their home.

He had asked the county because he wanted to do everything “by the book,” but was told their idea would not be allowed.

Mills said she did some research and found that there were already several people selling goods baked in their kitchens, with some finding a lot of success.

“I don't think that it is fair that the person that asked is always the one penalized and I don't want to penalize anybody, but at the same time if there's a way that we can let people on agricultural property be able to cook their cookies and put it out on the porch and let it be between [them], if there's an issue, and the health department, so be it,” Mills said.

She suggested starting the process of creating a Cottage Food Administrative Permit for the county, which would allow residents to sell certain products made in their homes to the public.

According to the GDA, permit-holders are allowed to make food that is not potentially hazardous. This includes items like bread, cookies, pastries, candies, vinegar, popcorn, dry herbs and jams.

The suggested permit would be $25 and would need to be applied for annually.

The BOC voted in favor of proceeding with the public hearing process needed to create the Cottage Food Administrative Permit.

All approved items at the work session meeting will have to be given final approval at the next BOC regular meeting on Thursday, March 16.

For more information on the Cottage Food Administration Permit, visit agr.georgia.gov/cottage-food . The full March 7 BOC work session meeting can be watched at forsyth.co.com/meetings .