Forsyth County road closed for maintenance today

Justine Lookenott

Buford Dam Road in Forsyth County will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, March 9Photo bydan carlsononUnsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County road will be closed on Thursday, March 9.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced that Buford Dam Road will be closed from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. for guard rail maintenance.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 20 to avoid the road closure.

Several parks with entrances near the construction area will be closed as well, including the following:

  • Lower Pool East
  • Lower Overlook
  • Lower Pool West
  • West Bank Turn-out
  • West Bank Park
  • Buford Dam Park

More information can be found on the USACE Lake Sidney Lanier staff Project Facebook page or by calling the management office at 770-945-9531.

