Rollover crash in Forsyth County sends 3 to hospital

Three people were injured in a crash that occurred on GA 400 on the morning of Monday, March 6 Photo by Getty Images

(Forsyth County, GA) Three people were injured in a crash that occurred on GA 400 on the morning of Monday, March 6.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported that around 8:25 a.m., the 911 Center received calls concerning a rollover crash involving a vehicle and tanker truck between exits 13 and 14 on GA 400 southbound.

A preliminary investigation found that the 2016 HINO single tanker unit (which was carrying compressed CO2 and several CO2 containers) was driving on the outside lane while a 2016 Hyundai Elantra (which had a passenger) was driving in the middle lane.

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said that when the Hyundai tried to switch to the right lane, it struck the HINO truck. This caused both vehicles to drive off the right side of the road and flip.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the Hyundai had to be extracted and airlifted to a trauma center.

Miller said that “driver error” seems to be the only cause of the crash.

All traffic related to the crash has been cleared up.

The FCSO is continuing to investigate the incident.