FoCo commissioners recognize the work of county employees

The BOC passed a resolution to express their thanks to Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney on March 2 Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County employees were officially recognized by the county on Friday, March 3 after it was declared “Employee Appreciation Day” by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) during their regular meeting on Thursday, March 2.

Several of the commissioners noted the accomplishments of county workers before Chairman Alfred John read the proclamation out loud.

“The employees of Forsyth County provide a vast array of services to enhance our daily lives,” the proclamation states. “Water and Sewer professionals ensuring safe, reliable drinking water is there when we need it. First responders answering the call for emergencies. Roads and Bridges workers providing infrastructure updates to our transportation system. Administrative and support staff ensuring the County operates in an efficient and fiscally responsible manner. And planning developers laying the blueprint for our community’s future. Regardless of the department or service, the employees working for our county government are committed to excellence…”

County Manager David McKee said the county is “blessed” to have employees who take their jobs very seriously.

“This is nothing more than just to say thank you for the job well done,” McKee said. “And we appreciate them, and I thank the board for recognizing them publicly as a whole.”

The BOC also recognized the accomplishments of Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney, who is leaving the county for a state position.

Kenney first started working with the county in 2016 as the chief information officer (CIO) and was named the assistant county manager in 2021. As the CIO, he managed the county’s technology and geographical information services departments and also helped to build the current county website.

As the assistant county manager, he led the Planning & Community Development, Parks & Recreation, Senior Services, Code Compliance and Animal Services departments.

Kenney was twice named the finalist for the Georgia CIO of the Year award in the Nonprofit Public Sector category.

The BOC passed a resolution recognizing Kenney’s works and thanking him for his service to the county.

Kenney also expressed his thanks to many of the county members.

“I am reminded of a quote from Mahatma Gandhi where he said ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others,’” Kenney said. “I now know my purpose, and I have Forsyth County to thank for instilling in me the values of public service. You have given me the blueprint for my next role in serving others.”

To watch the full March 2 Forsyth County Commissioners Meeting, go to forsythco.com/meetings .