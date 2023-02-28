Northside Hospital Forsyth to offer course to kick smoking habit this fall

The Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will be hosting a six-week Built to Quit smoking and tobacco cessation course this fall Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County tobacco users hoping to kick their tobacco habits will have help quitting through Northside Hospital Forsyth this fall.

According to Built to Quit, hundreds of the 7,000 chemicals in tobacco and tobacco smoke can cause health problems such as cancer, gum disease, stroke, and respiratory and mouth infections.

This November, the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute will be hosting a six-week Built to Quit smoking and tobacco cessation course, which will be offered virtually and in person at the Northside Hospital Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth locations.

The course will offer the American Lung Association Freedom From Smoking program. Throughout the six weeks, attendees will learn about the dangers of using tobacco products such as vaping, hookah, cigars, cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco like dip and chew; how to overcome urges and the benefits of quitting.

Classes will meet once a week in a group setting (and virtually) and will be led by an American Lung Association-certified facilitator, behavioral therapists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists.

Participants will also receive the following:

A hard copy of the curriculum

A meditation CD

Lunch and dinner

Telephone counseling – Referrals to the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line (877-270-STOP)

Pharmaceutical assistance – Free or reduced-cost nicotine replacement therapy (gum or patches) for those who qualify

Online Support – Referrals to American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking online curriculum

Access to the quitSTART app from Smokefree.gov

The cost of the entire course is $50.

For more information, call 404-780-7653, email smokingcessation@northside.com or click here . To register online, click here .