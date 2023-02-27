FoCo Parks & Rec to hold 5K fundraiser for scholarship fund

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WPnF_0l1d7NTu00
The inaugural Rec & Run 5K and Fun Run Trail Race will take place on March 18 at Chattahoochee Pointe Park in SuwaneePhoto byForsyth County Parks & Rec

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Parks & Recreation is holding a new fundraiser to support residents looking to be involved in recreational opportunities who may need financial assistance.

The inaugural Rec & Run 5K and Fun Run Trail Race will take place on March 18 at Chattahoochee Pointe Park in Suwanee. The Fun Run Trail Race is about one mile long and is open to kids under 12 and to those with special needs.

Funds from the race will be put toward the Parks & Rec Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance for recreational activities to children aged 17 and under and seniors aged 55 and up.

Here is a list of the prices to participate:

  • 5K - $35 per person or $40 if registered after Tuesday, February 28
  • Special needs participants with a buddy - $35 per person or $40 if registered after Monday, February 27
  • Trail Race - $15

Participants of both races will also receive a t-shirt.

Due to space limitations, the 5K is limited to 250 participants and the Trail Race is limited to 60 participants.

The race will be held on March 18 starting at 8 a.m. at 5790 Chattahoochee Pointe Park in Suwanee. The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 15.

For more information and to register for the race, click here.

For more information on the Forsyth County Parks & Rec Scholarship Fund, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

# Forsyth County Parks and Rec# Rec and Run 5K# Fundraiser# Forsyth County Parks and Rec S# Fun Run Trail Race

