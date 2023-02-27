Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for a new phone scam Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for a new phone scam.

In a Facebook post from Friday, February 24, the FCSO said a scammer claiming to be “Detective Greg Bailey” from the FCSO Major Crimes Unit is calling county residents telling them they have a warrant that can be paid with gift cards.

“Please please please do not fall for this scam!” The post stated. “We do not have a Detective Bailey and we will NEVER call you to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest and we will not ask you to pay anything.”

Scams can be reported to the FCSO by calling the main number at 770-781-2222.