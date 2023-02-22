85-year-old life-long Cumming resident given key to the city

Joel “Chigger” Webb was presented with a key to the city by the Cumming Mayor on February 21 Photo by City of Cumming

(Forsyth County, GA) An 85-year-old lifelong Cumming resident was presented with a key to the city by Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the city council members during the council meeting on Tuesday, February 21.

In 1937, Joel “Chigger” Webb was born to Joel and Margaret Thomas Webb in a home that is now a Bank of America parking lot on the Cumming Square. He moved two miles down Kelly Mill Road in 1972 where he has lived ever since.

Webb married Frances “Midge” Holbrook in 1957 after graduating from Cumming High School in 1955. Together, they had three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Webb has contributed immensely to the community throughout the decades. He was a board member on the Forsyth County Board of Tax Appeals, Forsyth County Board of Health, and served for 65 years on the City Housing Authority. Before the city’s fire service was under the Forsyth County Fire Department, he was a volunteer fireman.

He was also an organizer and board member for several youth sports organizations and coached football, baseball and softball. At one point, he bought a school bus to help kids be able to play sports.

“I drove a school bus to pick up my ball players because back then it wasn’t real handy for parents to bring their kids to the ball field, so I bought me an old school bus and I’d go around and pick them up and carry them to the ball field for the whole team,” Webb said.

Webb was also a very influential member of the Forsyth County Jaycees as one of its original organizers and officers. The group founded the first Empty Stocking Fund in the city and completed many other community service projects like building the first bench at Mary Alice Park and naming and numbering the streets for mail delivery.

With a 68-year career in construction and development, he built and restored many buildings in the community with his company, Cumming Development. His restoration projects include the Historic Cumming Schoolhouse (School Street Playhouse and Tam's Backstage), the Brannon-Heard House (Sawnee Association of the Arts' Cumming Art Center), the Sinclair Station (Cumming Cigar Co.) and the Redd House.

Webb is also the owner of the original steam engine that is used in the city’s annual July 4th Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade that began 66 years ago.

Today, Webb continues to ride the steam engine every year in the parade and run his business in the Redd House just outside of downtown Cumming. He is a lifelong member of Cumming First Baptist Church.

In response to receiving a key to the city, he said “I think it's a wonderful thing, and I appreciate it, and I'm honored by it, and I thank them.”