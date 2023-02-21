Forsyth County announces directors of Emergency Management, Code Compliance, Assessors Office

Justine Lookenott

The Forsyth County, GA logoPhoto byForsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County has announced new directors for the Emergency Management Agency, Code Compliance and Board of Assessors.

Emergency Management Agency

Tom Cisco replaced Chris Grimes as the new director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Cisco has 22 years of experience in the industry, previously serving as the deputy director of emergency management for Volusia County, Florida.

Code Compliance

Jerry Ramos was named the director of the county Code Compliance Department, responsible for Code Compliance, Animal Services, Park Rangers and the Animal Shelter.

“I am excited to be here and look forward to collaborating with the Board of Commissioners, Administration and staff to better the community,” said Ramos. “I place a high importance on community involvement, public safety and security with the knowledge that these are shared responsibilities and that we cannot tackle them on our own.”

Ramos is a Gulf War army veteran with 30 years of experience in security, law enforcement and the military. His law enforcement career included being a K9 handler, school resource officer, lieutenant, captain, operations commander and chief of police. He was also the director of security and loss prevention for Koch Development Corporation.

His education includes training from the Northeast Georgia Police Academy, the Georgia Association Chief of Police Executive Training, the Regional Community Policing Institute, the Emergency Management Institute and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Ramos is also a Certified Homeland Protection Professional, Nuclear Security Officer and Georgia Peace Officer.

“We are excited to bring Jerry to Forsyth County to lead Code Compliance,” said Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney. “Jerry has a wealth of knowledge in law enforcement, and he will play a crucial role in developing partnerships with our citizens and those who conduct business in ForsythCounty, to preserve and improve quality of life issues by providing Forsyth County with a safe, healthy and quality environment.”

Ramos is replacing former Code Enforcement Director John Mullin.

Board of Assessors

In November of last year, Joel Benton was chosen as the new director of the county Board of Assessors and the chief appraiser.

The Tax Assessors Office is responsible for producing an annual tax digest that complies with Georgia law while the Board of Tax Assessors decides which properties are subject to taxation and estimates the market value and administration of the various tax-exempt properties.

With over 20 years of experience in the field, Benton first became an appraiser aide in Fayette County, Ga. in 1993 before working his way up to appraiser I, II, III, IV. He became the chief appraiser in 2007.

“My goal as chief appraiser is to oversee the diligent investigation of all real and personal property subject to taxation and to continuously maintain fair and equitable assessments of all property within the county so that each taxpayer pays only their fair and proportionate share of taxes,” said Benton.

Benton replaces former Director/Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick.

For more information on these county departments, visit forsythco.com.

