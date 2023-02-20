Traffic watch: Helicopter power line installation rescheduled

A helicopter will be installing transmission lines in Forsyth County on Thursday, February 23 instead of on Monday, February 20 Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) A helicopter will be installing transmission lines in Forsyth County on Thursday, February 23 instead of on Monday, February 20.

The date change was posted by the Forsyth County government on its Facebook page on Monday, February 20.

The work will be done on SR 400 Northbound and Bottoms Road on Thursday, February 23 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The date is one of several where transmission lines are being installed along SR 400, 306, 369 and Martin Road. The electric utility industry often uses helicopters to finish projects faster and affect traffic less.

Two more work dates are scheduled after next Thursday:

SR 369 from Holtzclaw Road to Hammonds Crossing (Monday, March 13)

SR 306 from 369 to Martin Road (Monday, March 13)

These dates are dependent on favorable weather conditions and could be changed in the event of bad weather.

Intermittent lane closures are possible but not expected.

The county will be posting updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages in case of date changes.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.