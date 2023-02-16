Weather Alert: Strong storms expected in FoCo early Friday morning

The National Weather Service Logo Photo by National Weather Service

(Forsyth County, GA) Strong storms are possible for Forsyth County starting this evening on Thursday, February 16 through the morning of Friday, February 17.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City reports that a cold front hitting north and central Georgia could bring strong to severe storms to the area.

As of Thursday morning, the NWS predicts the storms could hit Forsyth County between midnight and 4 a.m. early Friday. Areas west of the county could be hit sooner at 8 p.m. on Thursday night through midnight early Friday morning.

A low of 49 degrees is expected Thursday night, with Friday night’s temperature dropping even lower to 28 degrees.

The weather brings the risk of an isolated brief tornado, localized flooding and damaging winds.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service in Peachtree City website .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.