FoCo commissioner represents Georgia at Tomb of Unknown Soldier ceremony

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC on February 11, 2023 Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills represented Georgia at the 11th annual Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday, February 11 in Washington D.C.

The ceremony was part of the annual National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference.

During the ceremony, four officials from the state laid a custom wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath is designed with 159 red and white carnations to represent the number of counties in Georgia.

Mills was one of these officials to lay the wreath this year.

“Being able to be a part of such a special event was an absolute honor,” said Mills. “To honor the sacrifices of American service members, including those from our community, was a privilege that I will forever remember.”

Mills was recently elected to serve an unexpired term on the Board of Managers for ACCG and as one of the four board representatives for the National Association of Counties (NACo).

“On behalf of the association staff and our membership, I would like to congratulate Commissioner Mills on this new position on the Board of Managers,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “Elected by their peers, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decision makers on behalf of our organization.”

The ACCG assists county officials with public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development and civic and community engagement initiatives. It also helps provide cost-saving programs such as retirement and insurance programs that specialize in the needs of small governments.

These leadership positions are not the first Mills has had with these organizations. The commissioner was previously on the ACCG Policy Council and was the at-large representative on the Board of Managers. She was also the chairwoman and vice-chairwoman for the General County Government Policy Committee.

“In all my years of office, I have served on the ACCG Policy Council, and it has taught me so much about advocating for the benefit of your county and its citizens,” said Mills. “I believe this appointment is a natural progression that will hopefully bring the knowledge of the state to the federal level so clearer lines of communication of needs will occur. I truly appreciate being afforded this opportunity to serve our state and county. I am eager to work hard for everyone.”

More information on the ACCG can be found at accg.org . More information on the NACo can be found at naco.org .