Bodycam shows FoCo Sheriff’s K9 tracking suspect in foot chase

Damian Berryman was arrested on February 2 after leading Forsyth County deputies on a foot pursuit Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) Bodycam footage shows deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) involved in a foot chase on February 2.

The footage appeared in a February 15 Facebook post from the FCSO with the caption “What makes a perfect Valentine's gift, Ladies just show this to your special guy as to what happens if they mistreat you.”

Damian Berryman, 26, allegedly hit a pregnant woman with his car after a domestic dispute before leading deputies on a foot pursuit.

About 15 deputies and K9 Flash were brought in to create a perimeter and arrest Berryman. Although barbed wire and rainy weather created hindrances for the deputies, Flash was able to track Berryman down with his nose.

“Run all you want, you will just go to jail tired, Bloodhounds like K9 Flash live for these moments,” the post stated. “Good boy Flash, you got that bad guy!”

Berryman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid, driving without a valid driver's license and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.