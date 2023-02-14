Biggest issue for local businesses? FoCo 2023 Economic Outlook provides the answer

Justine Lookenott

Dr. Roger Tutterow speaks at the 2023 Economic Outlook at the Forsyth Conference Center on February 14, 2023Photo byJustine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County business owners and Chamber of Commerce leaders spent the morning of Valentine's Day reviewing the state of economics at the 2023 Economic Outlook breakfast.

Held at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, the event discussed the economic status of northeast Georgia, Forsyth County and the GA 400 Corridor.

Chamber Chairman Andrew Walker gave the chamber and title sponsor remarks before Chamber President and CEO James McCoy read over the results of the 2023 Local Economic Impact Survey.

One of the survey’s questions was “What was the most challenging issue facing your business and what challenges do you expect in 2023?”

“The top three [answers] are going to be no surprise, I suspect, to anybody in this room,” McCoy said. “Labor availability, labor costs and increasing the quality of the available workforce.”

This was a problem the Chamber has been aware of for a while, leading it to partner with Forsyth County Schools to add a workforce development director position last year.

Guest speaker Dr. Roger Tutterow is a professor of Economics at Kennesaw State University and the endowed chairman of Henssler Financial.

Despite Georgia recovering fairly quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he also noted the trouble with the labor force among his observations of the local economy in recent years. He said the state’s current struggle is not with creating jobs, but filling them.

“In 2021 and 2022 I spoke to three different trucking and logistics companies and they all said the same thing, which is ‘I have no shortage of demand for my services. My challenge is finding the drivers and finding the equity,’ Tutterow said. “And as we show in your economic outlook survey, the shortages of labor are getting every sector of the economy.”

The labor pool consisted of 63.4 percent of the population before the pandemic. Today, this number has dropped by 1 percent - 2.5 million people.

“We have to figure out why the one percent of adults in our country who were in the labor force before the pandemic and aren't there now,” Tutterow said. “Yes, demographics matter over the long term but not in three years, so some of the Great Resignation is real.”

Whether the economy takes a mild or moderate dip in the future, the professor said the struggle with the labor market will be the new normal because workers have the upper hand in job negotiations and they know it.

Mentioning a report that there is a 60 percent chance of a recession in the future, he said this does not make one “inevitable.”

“But even if we do have a recession in 2023, remember this,” Tutterow said. “Not all recessions are identical. Not all recessions look like 2008, 2009, the worst recession since the Great Depression. Not all recessions look like 1982. It is possible to have a mild recession, which gives the opportunity for the economy to hit reset and correct some of the imbalances that occurred during and just after the pandemic.”

The 2023 Economic Outlook was sponsored by Providence Bank, Georgia Power, Smith + Howard and the Northeast Georgia Health System. Along with the Chamber, it was also put on by the Rotary Club of Lanier Forsyth.

More information on the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce can be found at focochamber.org.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

