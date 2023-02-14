FoCo Schools superintendent wanted limits on public speaking time at meetings, emails show

The Forsyth County Board of Education regular meeting on March 15, 2022 Photo by Forsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden recommended in March 2022 that limits be placed on the public speaking time during Board of Education meetings (BOE), emails obtained by NewsBreak show.

On March 15, 2022, members of the group Mama Bears of Forsyth County were protesting several books available in school libraries by reading the explicit content out loud at the BOE meetings when they were forced to stop.

One of the participants, Alison Hair, received a letter on March 17 saying she was banned from BOE meetings until she signed a written guarantee that she would obey the board chair’s directives, which prohibit “inappropriate language.”

After the March 15 BOE meeting, discussions about how to proceed with future meetings occurred between Bearden, Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo and the BOE.

The night of the March 15 meeting, Caracciolo sent an email to Bearden and the BOE recommending they modify the public participation policy, noting the policy states that: “Although these meetings are not meetings of the public, the public is invited to attend all meetings and citizens are invited to address the Board at all regular meetings.”

Noting the past few BOE meetings, she said:

“This portion of your meeting has become a public platform,” Caracciolo wrote. “It is not what is best for kids. It is not what is best for teachers and staff. It is not what is best for our community.”

She recommended changing the public participation portion of the meetings to one hour and limiting speakers to only being able to sign up for a speaking slot every other month in order for everyone to be heard.

The public participation policy at the time stated that “The Board may limit the time allocated for public participation as well as the length of individual comments at their discretion.”

In a March 16 email to Wes McCall (who was the BOE chairman at the time), Bearden recommended adopting a policy similar to Cherokee County Schools, which had also faced backlash over books.

Its policy includes 30 minutes of public participation for non-agenda items, 30 minutes for agenda items and allows the BOE to vote for longer public participation time. Speakers are also limited to three minutes each with power granted to the chairman to limit that time further to allow more people to speak.

Bearden said the time constraints would allow for more efficient meetings.

“Also because of the time constraints under public participation, he [Cherokee County Superintendent Brian Hightower] feels that citizens in his community who have similar concerns get together to decide who would be best to represent those concerns to the board,” Bearden wrote. “I can see where that could also lead to greater efficiencies.”

McCall responded that same day asking Bearden to hold off on this discussion for a few days while he had more time to think about the issue.

“I still do not understand why we don’t work toward addressing the root issues,” McCall wrote. “Public education is changing faster than ever before and these are opportunities to make positive change. Ignoring the issues and then silencing public participation is not who I am.”

A week later on March 24, Bearden emphasized the public participation policy’s mention that BOE meetings are not “meetings of the public” in an email to Caracciolo and the BOE.

He “strongly” suggested they consider limiting the public participation time to 15 minutes and either give the first seven speakers two minutes to speak each or the first five speakers three minutes each.

“Calling someone a ‘liar’ is a personal attack,” Bearden said. “Saying ‘Let's Go Bearden’ is defamatory and a personal attack. We must stop the ‘playing to the audience, pep rally’ mentality. One way to do that is limiting the amount of time for public participation.”

Included in his email were the policy guidelines that would allow them to modify the policy.

“The Board may limit the time allocated for public participation as well as the length of individual comments at their discretion.”

“Speakers are asked to keep their remarks civil. Profane, rude, defamatory remarks and personal attacks will not be allowed.”

The March 15 BOE meeting led to the Mama Bears of Forsyth County v. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit in July, in which two members of Mama Bears alleged their constitutional rights had been violated.

The federal judge ruled in favor of Mama Bears in November.

The BOE agreed to a settlement with Mama Bears in February. The settlement included the BOE updating parts of the public participation policy, paying their legal fees and awarding the two Mama Bear members $17.91 each in damages.

The damage award amount symbolizes the year the First Amendment was ratified in 1791.

When asked to provide comments from Bearden and herself concerning the emails, Caracciolo said they were sent 11 months ago.

“A lot has occurred since then, including the lawsuit on public participation that was settled,” Caracciolo wrote. “As a district, we have moved forward from this issue and have no additional comment.”

McCall emphasized what his email had said in an interview, saying he didn’t agree with the recommendations for altering the public participation policy.

The public participation policy was last updated in September with the passing of Senate Bill 588, which enforced open meeting laws at BOE meetings and put more barriers to protect speakers from being ejected from meetings.

Along with the new state law, the BOE approved limiting speakers to three minutes each. However, the policy did not set a time limit for public participation as Bearden had recommended.

However, in response to the Mama Bears lawsuit, the BOE is drafting another public participation policy, which is currently available for the public to review and leave feedback.

This policy aligns fairly closely with the current policy, the main change being that the restriction on speakers addressing individual board members has been taken out.

The BOE will vote on the new public participation policy at their BOE meeting on February 21.

The September version of the public participation policy can be found here . The new public participation draft can be found here .