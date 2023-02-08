FoCo commissioners to approve $1 million for new park lighting, funds for other county improvements

The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA

(Forsyth County, GA) A request to add a new traffic light to Bottoms Road and funds for new lighting at Coal Mountain Park were just some of the items approved at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

Parks and Recreation

Coal Mountain Park

$998,500 was approved to replace the sports lighting at Coal Mountain Park.

Big Creek Greenway

A change order with Excellere Construction, LLC in the amount of $113,528.40 was approved for the Big Creek Greenway Phase 2 Project.

A change order with Excellere Construction, LLC in the amount of $2,245.83 was approved for the Big Creek Greenway Phase 2 Project.

Emergency services

Sheriff’s Office

Approval was given for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to apply for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Grant. The grant includes $375,000 in funding and does not require a match. This item was approved as “time sensitive.”

Emergency Management Agency

$53,982.34 was approved for the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency to upgrade two existing outdoor warning sirens in order for them to work with the current system.

Construction

SR369/SR400/SR9

A change order with Vertical Earth, Inc in the amount of $77,390.06 was approved to fund 350 feet of storm drain, sidewalk, and curb and gutter for the SR369/SR400/SR9 project.

$10,900 was approved for Nova Engineering and Environmental, LLC to perform Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Testing at the GA400/SR 369 bridge project to locate existing rebar in order to prepare for the installation of the “web wall.” This item was approved as “time sensitive.”

Bottoms Road and SR 400

Approval was given to submit a request to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for a traffic signal to be installed at Bottoms Road and SR 400.

Maintenance

A budget resolution was approved for a 10 percent increase in funds for providing maintenance services for the courthouse, jail and courthouse annex. The total amount will be $801,597.50.

$67,300 was approved to fund and repair the county’s elevators.

Water and Sewer

Antioch water treatment plant

A task order in the not to exceed amount of $734,600 was approved for the Construction Management of the Phase 3A Expansion at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant.

A task order of the not to exceed amount of $161,744.00 was approved for the construction services needed to replace ozone gas piping, ozone contactor sample piping and a nitrogen tank actuator valve at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant. This item was approved as “time sensitive.”

An amendment to a task order was approved in the not to exceed amount of $33,409.54 to fund system integration services needed to complete the Ozone System Replacement Project at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant. This item was approved as “time sensitive.”

An amendment to a task order was approved in the not to exceed amount of $170,992.10 to fund the installation services for Phase 3 of the Ozone System Replacement Project at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant. This item was voted on as “time sensitive.”

Manor water reclamation facility

A work proposal of $55,582.00 was approved to upgrade the Obsolete Membrane PLC System at the Manor Water Reclamation Facility.

Odor control chemicals

$246,153.60 was approved to purchase Cal-X odor control chemicals, specialized dosing equipment and technical services for ten lift stations.

All approved items not listed under “time sensitive” will gain final approval at the next BOC meeting on February 16.

The Forsyth County BOC February 7 Work Session meeting can be watched at forsythco.com/meetings.

