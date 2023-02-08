Traffic watch: Helicopters to be used for powerline installation in FoCo

Starting Friday, February 10, construction projects involving helicopters will take place around Forsyth County Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

(Forsyth County, GA) Starting Friday, February 10, construction projects involving helicopters will take place around Forsyth County.

According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County government, the helicopters will be helping with installing transmission lines on power structures along SR 400, 306, 369 and Martin Road.

The electric utility industry often uses helicopters to finish projects faster and affect traffic less.

The construction is expected to take place at the following times and locations:

Martin Road east of SR 400 (Friday, February 10)

SR 400 Northbound from Martin Road to Bottoms Road (Monday, February 20)

SR 369 from Holtzclaw Road to Hammonds Crossing (Monday, March 13)

SR 306 from 369 to Martin Road (Monday, March 13)

These dates are dependent on favorable weather conditions and could be changed in the event of bad weather.

Intermittent lane closures are possible but not expected.

The county will be posting updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages in case of date changes.