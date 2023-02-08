Interested in how FoCo deputies are trained? Register for the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy

Registration is now open for Class #38 of the FCSO Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) Residents interested in learning more about how deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are trained are invited to take a look themselves this March.

Registration is now open for Class #38 of the FCSO Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy (CLEA).

The academy is held twice a year to give residents a hands-on look into how the FCSO operates, mimicking the actual training deputies have to complete.

According to a Facebook post from the FCSO, “This academy provides students with hands-on training and law enforcement knowledge in a friendly environment, which closely follows some of the actual training that deputies undergo. All instructors in this program are FCSO employees.”

Topics include S.W.A.T. demonstrations, Constitutional law, K9 demonstrations, judgmental use of force, conducting traffic stops, ride-alongs with deputies and more.

This class will begin on March 13 and run every Monday for nine weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The academy is open to any Forsyth County resident, employee and business owner age 21 and up. Thirty slots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Applicants must fill out a registration form, go through a background check and write a short explanation as to why they are interested in attending the academy and what they expect to gain.

Applications can be found here .