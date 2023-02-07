Reminder: FoCo sirens to go off Wednesday morning as part of tornado drill

Forsyth County Severe Weather Preparedness Week will be held from February 6 through February 10 Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) Sirens will be going off in Forsyth County (and around the state) on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 a.m. as part of a scheduled tornado drill.

The Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has partnered with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the National Weather Service (NWS) for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10, county agencies have been practicing their severe weather safety actions and procedures as well as educating the public on different safety topics.

Each day of the week is focused on a specific safety topic, with Wednesday's theme being tornado safety.

The tornado drill will only occur if the weather is good. If the weather is bad, the drill will be held on Friday, February 10 to avoid any confusion.

As of Tuesday, February 7, the NWS expects Wednesday morning to be mostly cloudy before becoming partly sunny with temperatures up to 70 degrees and light southeast winds.

A list of siren locations can be found on Forsyth County’s EMA department website at this link .

More information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week and emergency preparedness can be found at this link or by contacting the Forsyth County EMA at EMA@forsythco.com.

