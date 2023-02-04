Forsyth County gearing up for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Forsyth County Severe Weather Preparedness Week will be held from February 6 through February 10 Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) If sirens go off on Wednesday, February 8 in Forsyth County, there is no need to worry. From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10, the county is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service for Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Throughout the week, county agencies will practice their severe weather safety actions and procedures, and the public is invited to join.

“The seasonal changing of winter to spring always brings with it a risk for high winds, thunderstorms and tornadoes, and this year will be no different," said Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Joey Smith. "Having a plan and being prepared well before any severe weather could prove to be lifesaving. We hope residents will take the time this week to create new or update any existing family emergency plans.”

Each day of the week will focus on different drills to prepare for several types of emergencies:

Monday, February 6 –Family Preparedness/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio and Wireless Emergency Alerts

Tuesday, February 7 –Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, February 8 –Tornado Safety

Thursday, February 9 –Lightning Safety

Friday, February 10 –Flood Safety

Wednesday’s tornado drill will only take place if the weather is good to avoid any confusion. If the drill is postponed, it will take place on Friday, February 10. A list of siren locations can be found on the Emergency Management Agency department website at this link .

The county will be posting emergency preparedness information and tips on its Facebook and Twitter pages throughout the week.

Residents can also sign up to receive free time-sensitive emergency alerts via text message, phone call or email. Phone usage and text charges may apply.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Week also gives Forsyth County residents the perfect opportunity to sign up for emergency alerts,” said Smith.

Emergency alerts are sent out for severe thunderstorms, flash floods and tornadoes. Other emergency situations include public safety issues and water notifications from the Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department.

Residents can sign up for these alerts here .

More information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week and emergency preparedness can be found at this link or by contacting the Forsyth County EMA at EMA@forsythco.com .