How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) Details on how to qualify and run for a position on the Cumming City Council in the 2023 municipal election were finalized during the January Cumming City Council meeting.

The City of Cumming is governed by a mayor and five city council members who each serve four-year terms.

Municipal elections are held every two years in two different sets. The last round of elections concerned the mayoral position and council member posts one and two.

This year, city council posts three, four and five are up for grabs for the November 7 Municipal Election.

The current City of Cumming administration is made up of the following elected officials:

Mayor Troy Brumbalow

Post One Council Member Chad Crane

Post Two Council Member Jason Evans

Post Three Council Member Joey Cochran (position up for November election)

Post Four Council Member Linda Ledbetter (position up for November election)

Post Five Council Member Christopher Light (position up for November election)

Running for a Cumming City Council Post

Eligible citizens looking to run for a city council post must possess the following qualifications:

Be at least 21 years old at the time of the election

Be eligible to vote in the City of Cumming

Has lived inside the Cumming City Limits at least one year before the election date

Residents wishing to apply must fill out the qualifying paperwork and pay a $180 fee to the City Clerk's Office at the Cumming City Hall during the qualifying period.

The qualifying period runs from Monday, August 21 through Wednesday, August 23. The office will be open on these days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on municipal elections, visit cityofcumming.net . To view the January City of Cumming Council Meeting, click here .