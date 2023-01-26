FoCo Sheriff in need of more resource officers to help keep schools safe

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFucG_0kSKONVO00
Forsyth County Schools (FCS) and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) are looking for more officers to help keep schools safe

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Schools (FCS) and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are looking for more officers to help keep schools in the district safe.

The FCSO made the announcement via a Facebook post on Thursday, January 26, highlighting the need for school resource officers (SRO) and the two types of positions available.

“FCSO is committed to the safety of our students, so we are looking for the best to help us protect them,” the post states. “Do you have what it takes?”

Option A

One position allows for part-time service with full-time benefits. These SROs will follow the school year calendar, which adds up to a total of 180 work days plus ten days of training each year. They will get the summer off.

This option includes the following benefits:

  • Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
  • 401k provided and matched based on tenure
  • Uniforms and vehicles will be provided

The starting hourly rate is up to $27.21.

Option B

For those who do want to work year-round, the SRO program also offers a full-pay, full-service option.

This option includes the following benefits:

  • Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
  • 401k provided and matched based on tenure
  • Uniforms and equipment will be provided
  • A vehicle will be provided
  • Paid vacation, sick leave and holidays
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Peace officers' annuity and benefit dues paid

The starting annual salary is up to $56,588.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R28zQ_0kSKONVO00
FoCo school resource officers can choose part-time or full-time servicePhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

FCS Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said that with 42 schools in Forsyth County, some with multiple SROs, they are always looking for people to fill these roles.

“They are essential positions for keeping our students and staff safe both inside and outside of our schools,” Caracciolo said. “Finding the right person to serve our school communities is our focus.”

For more information on the Forsyth County School Resource Officers Program, visit www.forsythsheriffcareers.com/sro-program.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

