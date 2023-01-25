East Forsyth High DECA chapter makes great strides as students head to state conference one year into program

The DECA officer team at East Forsyth High School Photo by EFHS DECA Chapter

(Forsyth County, GA) After a year of tremendous growth, the East Forsyth High School (EFHS) DECA (Distribution Education Clubs of America) chapter is competing at the state CDC (Career Development Conference) in Atlanta from January 26 through 28.

According to the Georgia DECA website , “DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, applying learning in the context of business, connecting to business and the community and promoting competition.”

Students learn a variety of business and financial lessons under four career clusters: marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism. Many other topics are taught under these categories.

Throughout the year, students practice to compete in region, state and national competitions.

Members of the East Forsyth High School DECA Chapter Photo by EFHS DECA Chapter

Seniors Emma Golota, the EFHS DECA president, and Garrett Wiggins, the vice president of membership, had both been involved in DECA at their previous schools before the opening of EFHS in August 2021.

Eager to continue with DECA, they helped found the EFHS DECA chapter with 33 students. Today, the chapter has grown to 140 students, becoming the largest club in the school.

Golota said her favorite part of DECA is how rewarding it is seeing the impact they have had over the chapter and knowing it will continue to succeed over the next few years even after she and Wiggins graduate.

Emma Golota (2nd from left) and Garrett Wiggins are part of the DECA officer team at East Forsyth High School Photo by EFHS DECA Chapter

Wiggins was not a very active DECA member during his freshman year at his previous high school. But after his advisor pointed out his talent for thinking on his feet and how that skill translates over well into the roleplaying scenarios, he was hooked.

“You make great friendships, connections,” Wiggins said. “I mean through DECA alone, we toured around the governor's floor staff…you get some serious connections when you really dedicate yourself.”

Once a month, the pair help lead chapter meetings, which include educational games.

“Usually our games include things like working together, being problem solvers,” Golota said. “Sometimes we have them come up with their own business or some kind of product that they can sell to each other.”

Officer meetings are held twice a month so the team can come up with events for the chapter and ways to get recognized by the state organization.

They credit the chapter’s growth to several factors, including excitement about DECA events in and out of school.

“Our heavy presence on campus from the prom fashion show is a big thing that the students love to do,” Wiggins said. “Juniors and Seniors are able to dress up and just have a good night walking almost like a fashion show, and I think that's what brought a lot of attention.”

The DECA officer team at East Forsyth High School Photo by EFHS DECA Chapter

Golota describes the chapter as a place where people feel connected and supported by the school.

“I think one of the reasons that we got so big is because our admin[istration] really supports us,” Golota said. “Since Forsyth County's goal is really to make sure that everybody is career ready and college ready…So, since our goal is to make our students be professionally and academically prepared, our admin[istration] has really been on our side and helped us with a lot of things.”

Both students have already applied to universities, with Golota looking at The University of Georgia and Wiggins at Berry College. They both plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Business Management or a related field.

DECA Competitions

DECA competitions have a broad range of topics and events for students to take part in. The main topics include marketing, business management and administration, finance, and hospitality and tourism. Each topic also contains subtopics.

Students can compete in roleplays, case studies, prepared events and online simulations.

In roleplays, students are given a set amount of time to problem-solve a business scenario and present their solutions to the judge. This can be done individually or as a team.

In prepared events, students work on a written project and presentation throughout the year before presenting it before a judge.

In online simulations, students compete in business simulations against other students in their region for a chance to compete in the national competition

Two of the EFHS chapter members placed in the region competition held from December 1 through December 9, 2022. Emma Read won third place in Hospitality and Tourism Principles and Ashleigh Sanchez won top eight in Automotive Services.

East Forsyth High School's DECA 2022 region competition team Photo by EFHS DECA Chapter

These accomplishments are huge because, according to Wiggins, the Forsyth County region is the toughest region in the state in which to compete. While other regions include several counties, Forsyth County makes up its own region because of the number of students involved in DECA. Wiggins said South Forsyth High School and Lambert High School have two of the biggest chapters in the country.

“Just placing at our region event is huge for your state placement, because it kind of really judges how well you will do at state because of how difficult our region is,” Wiggins said.

This week, 43 students from the EFHS DECA chapter will be at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta to compete at the state CDC. Golota and Wiggins will be competing in a Decision-Making Event under Buying & Merchandising, as well as the school-based Enterprise Program.

For more information on the East Forsyth High School DECA chapter, click here . For information on DECA, go to deca.org .