Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023

Kai Von Groner was the first baby born in Forsyth County in 2023 Photo by Northside Hospital

(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son.

Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.

Having a New Year’s Day baby was unexpected for Vananh and Scott Groner. The birth of their 2-year-old daughter Rose had to be scheduled for a C-section. Expecting the same outcome with this delivery, Kai’s birth was scheduled for January 3. But on New Year’s Day, Vananh went into labor and delivered a healthy baby boy.

Scott and Vananh Groner with their newborn son, Kai Photo by Scott Groner

Kai came into the world weighing eight pounds, nine ounces and measuring 20 ¼ inches.

Scott said the experience was emotional for them, just like it was for Rose’s birth.

“I carried the baby back to her to show her everything was good and she was happy," Scott said. "...she did cry of happiness.”

The pair were both especially excited to now be parents of a boy and a girl.

Rose, who had been staying with her grandma during the birth, was also excited about the newcomer to her family when Kai arrived home for the first time.

“We had the daughter hold the baby and the only thing I can tell you is the daughter held him for like three hours…she wouldn’t let go,” Scott said.

2-year-old Rose Groner with her new brother, Kai Photo by Scott Groner

While they were surprised at Kai’s arrival as the first baby in the county for 2023, Scott said he and Vananh only had one goal for the delivery.

“Our only goal was to make sure the delivery was healthy and we had a healthy baby,” Scott said.

Kai and his parents were featured on Northside Hospital’s website along with several other New Year’s Day babies.