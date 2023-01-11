FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter.

On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.

Sheriff Ron Freeman said the Major Crimes Unit Detectives have determined that the father was the likely actor in the deaths.

“The loss of life is especially tragic as the adult daughter had special needs and had lost her mother just a few years before,” Freeman said. “There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to ensure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor.”

The alleged murder/suicide happened at 6630 Evans Drive in Cumming, GA Photo by Google Maps

The incident is being investigated by the FCSO’s Major Crimes Unit as well as the Crime Scene/Forensic Unit.

Authorities are waiting for results from the state Medical Examiner's Office and will conduct additional interviews before making a final ruling as to the cause of death and the reasons behind the incident.

This story will be updated as new information is released.