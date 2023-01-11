Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple

The Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta temple in Cumming, GA Photo by Google Maps

(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.

On Monday, January 9, the Forsyth County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Marin Marius Michescu and Salvatore Stoican.

On April 17, 2022, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put out an alert concerning two men and three women who they said took $14,000 from the Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta temple in Cumming.

The suspects had taken off from the scene in a gold 2004 Mercedes Benz S500 with a California license plate 8XFB676.

Investigators say the suspects were also involved in similar cases being investigated by the Lilburn Police Department and Clayton County Police Department.