Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPWki_0kAqVtCv00
The Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta temple in Cumming, GAPhoto byGoogle Maps

(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.

On Monday, January 9, the Forsyth County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Marin Marius Michescu and Salvatore Stoican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVlIe_0kAqVtCv00
The suspects drove off from the scene in a gold 2004 Mercedes Benz S500 with a California license plate 8XFB676Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

On April 17, 2022, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put out an alert concerning two men and three women who they said took $14,000 from the Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta temple in Cumming.

The suspects had taken off from the scene in a gold 2004 Mercedes Benz S500 with a California license plate 8XFB676.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZblo_0kAqVtCv00
The suspects drove off in a Gold Mercedes Benz after the burglaryPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the suspects were also involved in similar cases being investigated by the Lilburn Police Department and Clayton County Police Department.

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

