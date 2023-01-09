Prices at the pump will jump in Forsyth County, state, on Wednesday

The suspension of the state tax on gasoline enacted in March of 2022 by Governor Brian Kemp will officially end on Wednesday, January 11 Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) The suspension of the state tax on gasoline enacted in March of 2022 by Governor Brian Kemp will officially end on Wednesday, January 11.

Kemp signed the executive order earlier in the year in response to the skyrocketing cost of gas due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

The suspension order had been repeated throughout the year until Kemp signed the last executive order on it in early December. The Capitol Beat reported that Kemp said he would look to the legislature to find more ideas to provide tax relief for Georgians.

“We can’t continue to do what we’re doing with gas taxes,” Kemp said. “This was always intended as a short-term answer.”

The state tax on gas is about 29 cents per gallon, according to the state Department of Revenue. The federal tax on gas is 18.4 cents per gallon, although this tax was not suspended under the bill. That means the 29 cents per gallon Georgia gas tax will be added to the price at the pump beginning on January 11.

The QuikTrip on McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Gas Prices

According to AAA, gas prices in Georgia have remained low in comparison to the rest of the country, especially in Forsyth County.

As of Monday, January 9, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Forsyth County is $2.81 while the national average is $3.28. The current state-wide average is also $2.81.

A table of average gas prices in Georgia for 2022 Photo by AAA

The highest gas prices of 2022 came in June with a cost of $4.50 per gallon.

Below is a chart of gas prices in 2022 in Gainesville:

A table of average gas prices in Gainesville, GA for 2022 Photo by AAA

Gas prices near Halcyon in the southern portion of Forsyth County were $2.59 for regular unleaded, $2.54 for plus unleaded and $4.15 for diesel.

The RaceTrac on McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Justine Lookenott

