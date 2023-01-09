FoCo man arrested for stabbing father to death, mother in serious condition

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a man on January 8 for murder Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a man on Sunday, January 8, in connection with the stabbing of his parents, which left his father dead and his mother seriously injured.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “The fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension.”

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said deputies responded to 2830 Cambria Court on the night of January 8 in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, the deputies found 65-year-old John Boswell and his wife had both been stabbed. Boswell was deceased at the scene while the wife, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect, 36-year-old Catlin Boswell, fled the scene before the deputies arrived.

The Forsyth County Jail in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

The FCSO was able to determine what vehicle Boswell was driving and that he was traveling near Whitfield County. Boswell was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units,” said Freeman. “Kudos to the teamwork displayed. Deputies identified the suspect and a belief he may be traveling towards Whitfield County, GA. “My sincere thanks to the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for helping us take this dangerous offender off the streets.”

Boswell is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

The FCSO is still investigating the incident.