FoCo 911 Center employees honored with awards, art installation

PST Supervisor Shannon Parham earned the Stork Award for directing a husband when his wife unexpectedly went into labor Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) A new mural was unveiled at the Forsyth County 911 Center on Thursday, January 5 to honor the dedicated staff who work diligently every day to aid citizens in need of emergency assistance.

The new “Tree of Life'' art installation honors 911 telecommunication officers and first responders for their work in saving lives throughout the county. Director of Communications Russell Brown said that every time a staff member is given an award, a leaf with their name on it will be added to the tree.

“In this line of work, it’s easy to focus on the stories that don’t turn out the way we want them to,” said Emergency Management Agency and 911 Director Chris Grimes. “This initiative gives our 911 operators the chance to embrace the daily impact they have on people’s lives and remind them of all they do for the community.”

911 Center Director Chris Grimes gives PST Supervisor Shannon Parham the Stork Award Photo by Forsyth County Government

Two telecommunication officers were also recognized for their recent work in guiding callers with lifesaving instructions during recent emergency calls.

Public Safety Telecommunicator (PST) Senior Rhonda Moore was given a Life Saving Award for a call during which she gave life-saving instructions to a man whose wife was suffering from a cardiac event.

“When my own family has had to call 911, each time it was the 911 operators who walked our family through providing life-saving measures,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Alfred John. “I am thankful for each and every one of our telecommunications officers, and I know this tree will be full of lives saved because of their actions.”

BOC Chairman Alfred John speaks at the unveiling of the "Tree of Life" mural at the 911 Center on January 5 Photo by Forsyth County Government

“Tree of Life” was painted by Forsyth County artist Andy Bert, also known as “The Wall Nut.”

The Forsyth County 911 Center is located at 3520 Settingdown Road in Cumming.