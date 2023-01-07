FoCo Commissioners recognize outgoing directors, name new committee members

The Board of Commissioners meeting on January 5 Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) During its first regular meeting of the new year on January 6, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) made several appointments and thanked two County directors leaving their departments.

Emergency Management Services Director

Chris Grimes has served as the Emergency Management Services and 911 Center Director since 2013. During his tenure, he managed the Department through four Presidential-declared disasters, as well as other natural and man-made emergencies.

During the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Grimes worked as the Communications Leader for the All-Hazards Group. He also worked in Glenn County, GA as the public information officer at a time when that county was facing a hurricane.

Emergency Management Services and 911 Center Director Chris Grimes was recognized at the Jan. 5 Board of Commissioners meeting Photo by Forsyth County Government

At the time of publication, an interim director has not been named.

Department of Parks & Recreation

Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor, who has held the position since 2014, was also recognized by the Board for his accomplishments.

During his time as director, the department became known as one of the best in the state and nation, earning the title of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association Agency of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

In 2017 and 2022, Pryor facilitated national accreditation through the National Park and Recreation Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CARPA), making his Department one of only 196 accredited departments in the country.

Pryor also conducted the 2016-2026 Comprehensive Master Plan Update, opened several new parks and renovated several existing ones. Under his leadership, the department saw an increase in revenue from $2.6 million in 2015 to over $4 million in 2022.

Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor was recognized by the Board of Commissioners during the Jan. 5 meeting Photo by Forsyth County Government

Laura Pate has been appointed as the interim director for the Parks & Recreation Department effective Friday, January 6 until a new director is hired. She first joined the department in 2002 as a program coordinator before working as a program supervisor, marketing and community relations manager. Pate also managed the National Accreditation process for seven years and has served as deputy director of the department since 2020.

“We have confidence that Laura will lead the department well during the interim until a new Parks and Recreation director is named,” said County Manager David McKee in a press release. “Her dedication to not only Parks and Recreation but also the County has been a true reflection of public service at its finest.”

Laura Pate was appointed as the interim director for the Parks & Recreation Department effective Friday, January 6 Photo by Forsyth County Government

Board of Commissioners officer elections

Kerry Hill made her first appearance as District 1 Commissioner at the meeting. Hill was elected in November 2022 to replace Molly Cooper, who did not run for another term.

District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill was sworn into office on December 21 Photo by Forsyth County Government

New County district lines also went into effect on January 1. District lines are redrawn every ten years following a nationwide census. Residents can learn which district they are located in and about their representative by using the County’s My Elected Representative tool .

The following is a list of the 2023 commissioners and their districts:

District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill

District 2 Commissioner Alfred John

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson

The 2023 Forsyth County Commission districts Photo by Forsyth County Government

The BOC also elected its officers for 2023:

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson was elected as the vice chairwoman

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills was elected as the secretary

District 2 Commissioner Alfred John was elected as the chairman, making 2023 his second consecutive year in the role

Board and committee appointments

Several people were appointed or reappointed to several County positions including the Public Facilities Authority, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Animal Control Board.

A full list of these appointments can be found on the BOC January 5 meeting minutes .

The full January 5 Board of Commissioners meeting can be watched at forsythco.com/meetings .