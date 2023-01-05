FoCo residents encouraged to ‘give a week on’ instead of ‘take a day off’ in honor of MLK

The annual "MLK Week of Service" will be held from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, January 19 Photo by Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce

(Forsyth County, GA) The holiday season has come and gone, but the next day off is just around the corner - the day celebrated in honor of the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Instead of taking the day off from work, one Forsyth County organization wants business owners, workers and residents to give a week of service to the community, in honor of King’s lifetime of service.

The annual initiative “MLK Week of Service” by Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth will be held from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, January 19. The event provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals to participate in corporate challenges and service projects in their community.

“The MLK Week of Service is an opportunity for residents in Forsyth County to donate their time, treasure and talent to support the organizations that serve our community,” said OneForsyth Council Member Alex Holloman III. “Making time to volunteer, individually, as a family or as a group of colleagues, during the MLK Week of Service, is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King and furthering his dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’”

Dr. Martin Luther King addresses civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama in April 1965 Photo by Getty

The Week of Service coincides with the federal MLK holiday on Monday, January 16.

Volunteer Opportunities

During the MLK Week of Service, participants can volunteer at any of the following organizations:

Junior Achievement

United Way of Forsyth County

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful

Cumming Home Ministries

The Place of Forsyth County

There’s Hope for the Hungry

Full Circle

Meals by Grace

FurKids Animal Rescue

Families can also participate by completing service projects together, including DIY projects that can be done at home.

The following organizations provide at-home volunteer opportunities:

Forsyth County Family Haven

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful

Cumming Home Ministries

Bald Ridge Lodge

Family Promise

The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship

Volunteers can also pick their own projects if there is a cause or an organization that is not listed above.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a meeting in Chicago, Illinois on 27th May 1966 Photo by Getty

Educational Opportunities

Participants in the service campaign are also encouraged to learn more about MLK and his influence on serving his community.

Educational opportunities include:

The King Center Presents: The 2023 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit

The King Center Presents: It Starts With ME! A Virtual Youth Book Reading and Puppetry Presentation Summit

Forsyth County Library Presents: A Reading List Specifically Cultivated for OneForsyth's MLK Week of Service

The King Center Classroom Resources

To celebrate the end of the Week of Service, a celebration will be held at the Forsyth County Family YMCA (6050 Y Street) on Thursday, January 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the event or to find more information on the Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth’s annual Martin Luther King Junior Week of Service, visit oneforsyth.org/mlk or e-mail the Chamber’s Vice President of Community Development, Laura Stewart, at lstewart@focochamber.org.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.