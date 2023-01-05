FoCo residents encouraged to ‘give a week on’ instead of ‘take a day off’ in honor of MLK

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FX7xH_0k3KwYi100
The annual "MLK Week of Service" will be held from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, January 19Photo byForsyth County Chamber of Commerce

(Forsyth County, GA) The holiday season has come and gone, but the next day off is just around the corner - the day celebrated in honor of the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Instead of taking the day off from work, one Forsyth County organization wants business owners, workers and residents to give a week of service to the community, in honor of King’s lifetime of service.

The annual initiative “MLK Week of Service” by Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth will be held from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, January 19. The event provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals to participate in corporate challenges and service projects in their community.

“The MLK Week of Service is an opportunity for residents in Forsyth County to donate their time, treasure and talent to support the organizations that serve our community,” said OneForsyth Council Member Alex Holloman III. “Making time to volunteer, individually, as a family or as a group of colleagues, during the MLK Week of Service, is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King and furthering his dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fqczc_0k3KwYi100
Dr. Martin Luther King addresses civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama in April 1965Photo byGetty

The Week of Service coincides with the federal MLK holiday on Monday, January 16.

Volunteer Opportunities

During the MLK Week of Service, participants can volunteer at any of the following organizations:

  • Junior Achievement
  • United Way of Forsyth County
  • Keep Forsyth County Beautiful
  • Cumming Home Ministries
  • The Place of Forsyth County
  • There’s Hope for the Hungry
  • Full Circle
  • Meals by Grace
  • FurKids Animal Rescue

Families can also participate by completing service projects together, including DIY projects that can be done at home.

The following organizations provide at-home volunteer opportunities:

  • Forsyth County Family Haven
  • Keep Forsyth County Beautiful
  • Cumming Home Ministries
  • Bald Ridge Lodge
  • Family Promise
  • The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship

Volunteers can also pick their own projects if there is a cause or an organization that is not listed above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3nZi_0k3KwYi100
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a meeting in Chicago, Illinois on 27th May 1966Photo byGetty

Educational Opportunities

Participants in the service campaign are also encouraged to learn more about MLK and his influence on serving his community.

Educational opportunities include:

  • The King Center Presents: The 2023 Virtual Beloved Community Global Summit
  • The King Center Presents: It Starts With ME! A Virtual Youth Book Reading and Puppetry Presentation Summit
  • Forsyth County Library Presents: A Reading List Specifically Cultivated for OneForsyth's MLK Week of Service
  • The King Center Classroom Resources

To celebrate the end of the Week of Service, a celebration will be held at the Forsyth County Family YMCA (6050 Y Street) on Thursday, January 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the event or to find more information on the Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth’s annual Martin Luther King Junior Week of Service, visit oneforsyth.org/mlk or e-mail the Chamber’s Vice President of Community Development, Laura Stewart, at lstewart@focochamber.org.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MLK Week of Service# Forsyth County Chamber of Comm# MLK Day# OneForsyth# Volunteering

Comments / 2

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1302 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

FoCo 911 Center employees honored with awards, art installation

(Forsyth County, GA) A new mural was unveiled at the Forsyth County 911 Center on Thursday, January 5 to honor the dedicated staff who work diligently every day to aid citizens in need of emergency assistance.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners recognize outgoing directors, name new committee members

(Forsyth County, GA) During its first regular meeting of the new year on January 6, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) made several appointments and thanked two County directors leaving their departments.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

No holiday break for first responders - a look at FoCo incidents over New Year holiday

(Forsyth County, GA) New Year’s Eve is a bustling time for revelers ringing in the new year at parties or restaurants, but for first responders in Forsyth County, it is a busy night spent out on the job.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Wonder how Forsyth County’s drinking water is treated? Tours are now available to find out

The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department is now offering tours of its facilities to residentsPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Ever wanted to know what happens to drinking water as it goes from Lake Lanier to the kitchen faucet? The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department is now offering tours to citizens to show how each day it puts out over 15 million gallons of water to residents, and more than five billion gallons each year.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Traffic Watch: Thunderstorms, flooding force road closures in parts of Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rainsPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff Warning: watch out for phone scams, other cons in new year

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams for the new yearPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) As the new year gets underway, The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams they’ve seen time and again.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff’s Office wins several highway safety awards

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won several highway safety awards on December 9, 2022Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff took home several awards from the 23rd Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge Awards held on December 9 in Macon, GA.

Read full story
5 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budget

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GAPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming’s 2023 Budget was approved and the 2022 Budget was amended during a special called City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Portion of FoCo’s Big Creek Greenway closed, damages caused by falling tree

A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the pathPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Man killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crashPhoto byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crash.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Where to find rent, utility assistance in Forsyth County

Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needsPhoto byMichelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Throughout the past year, Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs, including rent and utility bills.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo commissioners to approve more than $3M for civil actions and capital projects

The SR 369/400 Interchange Project in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved several hundred thousand dollars for capital projects and millions in civil action during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act funds

The Forsyth County Jail in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) The passage of the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act earlier this year allows for private citizens and businesses in Georgia to claim a dollar-for-dollar tax credit in exchange for donations to their local qualified law enforcement foundations.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s Warning: Watch out for ‘tourism burglars’ in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman provided insight on the recent string of “unusual” burglaries in the southern part of the countyPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Update: Hit and run driver arrested by FoCo Sheriff’s Office

The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The FCSO updated the public on its Facebook page after posting an alert earlier this week seeking information on the driver.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Two Forsyth County judges sworn in this week

Two Forsyth County judges were sworn in this week at the Forsyth County CourthousePhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Two judges have been sworn in to serve in Forsyth County in the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit Court - one a returning judge while the other is new to the bench.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff's Office looking for information on hit and run driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-runPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners honor high school team’s international championship win

Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was honored by the FoCo Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was recognized for their win in an international competition by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo commissioners send major housing development application back to Planning Commission

A map of the proposed Kennemore projectPhoto byKimley-Horn. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) denied approval to a developer requesting to rezone 140.588 acres of land in order to build residential and commercial units. The decision was made during the regular meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy