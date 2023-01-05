Traffic Watch: Thunderstorms, flooding force road closures in parts of Forsyth County

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSoKw_0k39ZAUS00
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rainsPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The bands of thunderstorms that moved through Forsyth County during the evening of Tuesday, January 3 and the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4 have taken a toll on the area.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rains.

This morning, the FCSO posted a list of road closures on its Facebook page::

  • Doc Sams Road at Canton Highway
  • Settingdown Circle at Bottoms Road
  • Settingdown Road between GA 400 and the Hampton subdivision

The FCSO advises drivers to find alternate routes.

Some roads that were closed earlier due to flooding or downed trees are now open again:

  • Martin Road westbound at GA 400
  • Bettis Tribble Gap Road at Spot Road
  • Castleberry Road at Majors Road

The National Weather Service expects a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon today, with more heavy rainfall possible. Skies are expected to clear up in the afternoon.

The City of Cumming reports that all roads are clear within city limits at this time.

The Forsyth County Government offers a severe weather alert system to citizens. Registration instructions can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/.../Emergency.../Weather.

As this is a developing story, updates will be posted as warranted.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Sheriffs Office# City of Cumming# Road Closures# Flooding# Thunderstorms

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1302 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

FoCo 911 Center employees honored with awards, art installation

(Forsyth County, GA) A new mural was unveiled at the Forsyth County 911 Center on Thursday, January 5 to honor the dedicated staff who work diligently every day to aid citizens in need of emergency assistance.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners recognize outgoing directors, name new committee members

(Forsyth County, GA) During its first regular meeting of the new year on January 6, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) made several appointments and thanked two County directors leaving their departments.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

No holiday break for first responders - a look at FoCo incidents over New Year holiday

(Forsyth County, GA) New Year’s Eve is a bustling time for revelers ringing in the new year at parties or restaurants, but for first responders in Forsyth County, it is a busy night spent out on the job.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Wonder how Forsyth County’s drinking water is treated? Tours are now available to find out

The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department is now offering tours of its facilities to residentsPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Ever wanted to know what happens to drinking water as it goes from Lake Lanier to the kitchen faucet? The Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department is now offering tours to citizens to show how each day it puts out over 15 million gallons of water to residents, and more than five billion gallons each year.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo residents encouraged to ‘give a week on’ instead of ‘take a day off’ in honor of MLK

The annual "MLK Week of Service" will be held from Friday, January 13 through Thursday, January 19Photo byForsyth County Chamber of Commerce. (Forsyth County, GA) The holiday season has come and gone, but the next day off is just around the corner - the day celebrated in honor of the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Instead of taking the day off from work, one Forsyth County organization wants business owners, workers and residents to give a week of service to the community, in honor of King’s lifetime of service.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff Warning: watch out for phone scams, other cons in new year

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams for the new yearPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) As the new year gets underway, The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams they’ve seen time and again.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff’s Office wins several highway safety awards

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won several highway safety awards on December 9, 2022Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff took home several awards from the 23rd Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge Awards held on December 9 in Macon, GA.

Read full story
5 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budget

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GAPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming’s 2023 Budget was approved and the 2022 Budget was amended during a special called City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Portion of FoCo’s Big Creek Greenway closed, damages caused by falling tree

A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the pathPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Man killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crashPhoto byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crash.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Where to find rent, utility assistance in Forsyth County

Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needsPhoto byMichelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Throughout the past year, Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs, including rent and utility bills.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo commissioners to approve more than $3M for civil actions and capital projects

The SR 369/400 Interchange Project in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved several hundred thousand dollars for capital projects and millions in civil action during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act funds

The Forsyth County Jail in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) The passage of the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act earlier this year allows for private citizens and businesses in Georgia to claim a dollar-for-dollar tax credit in exchange for donations to their local qualified law enforcement foundations.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s Warning: Watch out for ‘tourism burglars’ in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman provided insight on the recent string of “unusual” burglaries in the southern part of the countyPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Update: Hit and run driver arrested by FoCo Sheriff’s Office

The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The FCSO updated the public on its Facebook page after posting an alert earlier this week seeking information on the driver.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Two Forsyth County judges sworn in this week

Two Forsyth County judges were sworn in this week at the Forsyth County CourthousePhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Two judges have been sworn in to serve in Forsyth County in the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit Court - one a returning judge while the other is new to the bench.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff's Office looking for information on hit and run driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-runPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners honor high school team’s international championship win

Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was honored by the FoCo Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was recognized for their win in an international competition by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo commissioners send major housing development application back to Planning Commission

A map of the proposed Kennemore projectPhoto byKimley-Horn. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) denied approval to a developer requesting to rezone 140.588 acres of land in order to build residential and commercial units. The decision was made during the regular meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy