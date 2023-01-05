Traffic Watch: Thunderstorms, flooding force road closures in parts of Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rains Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The bands of thunderstorms that moved through Forsyth County during the evening of Tuesday, January 3 and the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4 have taken a toll on the area.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rains.

This morning, the FCSO posted a list of road closures on its Facebook page::

Doc Sams Road at Canton Highway

Settingdown Circle at Bottoms Road

Settingdown Road between GA 400 and the Hampton subdivision

The FCSO advises drivers to find alternate routes.

Some roads that were closed earlier due to flooding or downed trees are now open again:

Martin Road westbound at GA 400

Bettis Tribble Gap Road at Spot Road

Castleberry Road at Majors Road

The National Weather Service expects a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon today, with more heavy rainfall possible. Skies are expected to clear up in the afternoon.

The City of Cumming reports that all roads are clear within city limits at this time.

The Forsyth County Government offers a severe weather alert system to citizens. Registration instructions can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/.../Emergency.../Weather.

As this is a developing story, updates will be posted as warranted.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.